Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Driver in sheriff’s academy crash says it wasn’t intentional
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 22-year-old driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week says it was not deliberate. Nicholas Gutierrez told NBC4LA that he didn’t do it intentionally and feels bad. Gutierrez had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer but was abruptly released, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department saying further investigation was needed. Gutierrez’s attorney says he was on his way to work at the time and had no drugs or alcohol in his system. The Nov. 16 crash injured 25 members of a sheriff’s academy class, several critically. Authorities said Sunday that one recruit was in grave condition.
FOX 28 Spokane
California man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Bunevacz of Calabasas was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in July to securities and wire fraud. Authorities say that as far back as 2010, Bunevacz created several businesses that he falsely claimed were involved in the cannabis industry and the sale of vape pens. Prosecutors say he spent much of his investors’ money on a lavish lifestyle. Bunevacz is a former UCLA decathlete. He competed for the Philippines in the 1990s.
Comments / 0