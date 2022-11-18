Read full article on original website
Cyndra Williams
2d ago
Oh heck no he has destroyed 😭 Colorado it's no longer beautiful here. I was born and raised here. And I don't want to live here anymore
Reply(8)
21
Richard Lujan
3d ago
is this the same governor who's had five booster shots and is still getting covid-19 is this the same man telling you to take these shots yet he is also infected with the virus and spreading it to others this man cannot be trusted he has destroyed the economy of Colorado and he is the reason that the price of energy is expensive in Colorado also recall Jared Polis
Reply
13
Randy Forsythe
2d ago
Oh God hell no. we have had enough here in Colorado of this piece of crap. that would be worse then what we have now in Washington. And what we have in Washington is the worst of ALL Time.
Reply
4
Related
coloradosun.com
Why the price of eggs went up in Colorado this year
In July, Natural Grocers reluctantly raised the price of free-range eggs by a dollar for members of its loyalty program. But as signs posted around the egg shelves reminded shoppers at the time, “Even at $2.99, they are still priced less than they are at other stores.”. The Lakewood-based...
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
“No passport required” - Christkindlmarket opens in downtown Denver
Much of Denver's Civic Center Park transformed into "Colorado's only authentic German market" with the return of the holiday shopping and entertainment Christkindlmarket. The 36-day event, presented by Bank of America and United, offers a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays through Dec. 23—, 101 W. 14th Ave.
What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?
One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state. Let's take a...
travellemming.com
‘Blucifer’ | What’s the Story with DIA’s Blue Mustang?
I’m a local who loves “Blucifer,” the freaky, famous blue mustang outside Denver International Airport. The Blucifer Blue Mustang sculpture is one of the city’s more alarming public art works and impossible to miss as you drive along Peña Boulevard. With red glowing eyes, many find this Horse of the Apocalypse unsettling, and the history behind it is even stranger.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Sunny skies before snow chances
Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue across Denver as we approach Thanksgiving. Travis Michels forecasts. Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue across Denver as we approach Thanksgiving. Travis Michels forecasts. Colorado unemployment is slightly up. Colorado no longer has a nation-topping unemployment picture. Carly Moore reports. ‘It’s the reflex’: Veteran...
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?
If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
KDVR.com
Denver LGBTQ+ bar and club owners react to mass shooting
LGBTQ+ bar and club owners told FOX31, all they're doing is operating a business, but new hazards like a mass shooting, don't make it easy. Denver LGBTQ+ bar and club owners react to mass shooting. LGBTQ+ bar and club owners told FOX31, all they're doing is operating a business, but...
Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law
Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species of fungi, for therapeutic purposes. […] The post Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
KDVR.com
Friends of victims, supporters at memorial
Some friends of victims came to a growing memorial to process the impact of the mass shooting. Some friends of victims came to a growing memorial to process the impact of the mass shooting. CDPHE shares update on COVID, RSV and the flu in …. Respiratory infections are spreading across...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Elk, mule deer poached in Colorado mountains
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Wildlife management officials are raising the alarm after suspected poaching cases in the southwest mountains of Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it is investigating eight suspected poaching cases in San Miguel County. The cases involve three mule deer bucks and five elk....
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
15 Colorado Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names
Colorado is loaded with unique town names that help tell the unique story of our state. Some of these names are historic, some keep the names of significant people around for us to remember, and others are just totally strange. Get ready for a bunch of uncontrollable snickering as we...
Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in CO-3 race
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded to Republic Lauren Boebert during a news conference Friday morning.
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
Colorado’s COVID cases on the upswing
COVID hospitalizations are still low compared to previous points in the pandemic, but they are rising along with cases.
Comments / 34