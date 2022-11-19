VB Department of Health hosts COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic Nov. 19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu clinic at Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster at least two months following a completed primary series of vaccines, or a monovalent booster vaccination.

The Pfizer bivalent vaccine is authorized as a single booster dose for people aged 5 and above, while the Bivalent Modern vaccine is approved for use as a single booster dose in individuals ages 6 years and older.

Minors aged 5-17 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted:

To book a flu appointment, click here .

. To book a bivalent Pfizer booster, click here .

. To book a bivalent Moderna booster, click here .

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the CDC’s vaccine information page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html .

