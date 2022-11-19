VB Department of Health hosts COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic Nov. 19
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu clinic at Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster at least two months following a completed primary series of vaccines, or a monovalent booster vaccination.
The Pfizer bivalent vaccine is authorized as a single booster dose for people aged 5 and above, while the Bivalent Modern vaccine is approved for use as a single booster dose in individuals ages 6 years and older.
Minors aged 5-17 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted:
- To book a flu appointment, click here .
- To book a bivalent Pfizer booster, click here .
- To book a bivalent Moderna booster, click here .
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the CDC’s vaccine information page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 1