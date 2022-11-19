ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB Department of Health hosts COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic Nov. 19

By Sydney Haulenbeek
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrbLb_0jGQLVOM00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu clinic at Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster at least two months following a completed primary series of vaccines, or a monovalent booster vaccination.

The Pfizer bivalent vaccine is authorized as a single booster dose for people aged 5 and above, while the Bivalent Modern vaccine is approved for use as a single booster dose in individuals ages 6 years and older.

Minors aged 5-17 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted:

  • To book a flu appointment, click here .
  • To book a bivalent Pfizer booster, click here .
  • To book a bivalent Moderna booster, click here .

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the CDC’s vaccine information page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Five Loaves Food Pantry to distribute food on Black Friday

NORFOLK, Va. — Five Loaves Food Pantry will host its sixth annual Black Friday Food Distribution on Friday. Five Loaves, a member of the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, is partnering with Trader Joe's and Food Lion Feeds and will be receiving donations from more than 40 stores for the sixth annual Black Friday food drive.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Police holding hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police will be holding its second, all-day hiring event Dec. 3 at its headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event is for anyone interested in becoming an officer or a dispatcher and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. People will be able to fill out an application, take written and physical agility assessments and get interviewed on the same day.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia Beach

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia …. 8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia …. Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic's Beach area in the northern part of the city Tuesday evening. Read more:...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VB seeks input on Rudee Loop plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Virginia Beach wants resident and stakeholder input to establish a plan for Rudee Loop. Work Program Architects, who is partnering with the city on the plan, will be seeking input on a vision for Rudee Loop. It has set up an...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Woman-owned healthcare management firm to relocate and expand in Norfolk

A government healthcare management and technology consulting firm will invest $2.4 million to relocate and expand in the city of Norfolk. ARDX®, founded in 2006 by Dr. Angela D. Reddix, is an employee-owned and small disadvantaged business that provides customizable and efficient solutions focused on population health, payment reform and patient-centered care and outcomes for the nation’s evolving healthcare environment, according to a press release.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

50K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy