ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Furnace not working? Try these simple steps

By Vicente Arenas
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omvPA_0jGQLUVd00

DENVER (KDVR) — With cold nights ahead, heating companies are telling the Problem Solvers their phones are ringing off the hook with people saying their furnaces are not working properly.

And it turns out that there may be a few steps you can take now to make sure your heating system keeps you warm tonight.

On Friday, technician Brian Cheever was in an Aurora neighborhood preparing to check a home’s furnace.

What is the solar shovel, and how does it work with subzero temps?

Cheever works for Plumbline Services of Centennial. He said he was up until 2 a.m. Friday answering calls from customers without heat.

Todd Ryan also works for Plumbline as an HVAC service manager. He said hundreds of people have been calling.

“The biggest thing is people are saying no heat, so have a lot of furnaces that are blowing cold air or no heat at all,” Ryan said.

Furnace not working? Check these simple things

One of the biggest problems techs are seeing is something you could fix yourself.

“A dirty filter is the biggest factor in having no heat that we have right now,” Ryan added.

That’s right: Changing your filter could get the system working again.

Simple maintenance could also help stave off bigger problems down the road. That’s especially true when it comes to tiny flame sensors that can collect dust.

“It could cause the burners to cycle on and off and could potentially lock out where it just blows cold air, because it’s going to overheat itself and there are safety switches that are designed to keep it from overheating,” Ryan said.

Opponents file lawsuit targeting medication abortions

Many heating and air conditioning companies expect to get even busier as the winter season gets closer, even though it feels like the season is already here.

Bottom line: Get furnaces checked sooner than later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

This Sloan Lake post-war home is surrounded by new housing. It’s on the market for $1 million, leaving its renters wondering where to move

Trick-or-treaters once flocked to Maria Solis’s childhood Northside home, but that hasn’t happened in the past few years. Slot homes, condos and apartments have risen on the block since 2017, while the families who rented now demolished post-war brick houses and duplexes have been priced out. Those who owned have sold.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Growing ski pass adds 2 Colorado destinations

Two Colorado ski areas have joined a growing season pass built to celebrate the sport's smaller, rootsy players. The Indy Pass has added Echo Mountain, which calls itself Denver's closest ski area, and Granby Ranch, outside of Winter Park, to its national lineup. In Colorado, the pass also includes Sunlight Mountain in Glenwood Springs and Bluebird Backcountry near Kremmling.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Mon Blog: Why Does Colorado Have So Many Shootings?

I'M HERE TO SOLVE YOUR FAMILY ISSUES FOR THANKSGIVING I got an email from a listener about a family Secret Santa situation that we will address later, but with Turkey day upon us it's time for Auntie M to give some advice so if you have a difficult family dynamics , send me an email or a text with your issue.
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

Boulderites approve new climate tax. City of Boulder pledges resiliency money is ‘now going to the most vulnerable first.’

Boulder voters overwhelmingly approved a new city climate tax on Nov. 8. With projected annual earnings of $6.5 million, the city will have significantly more than the $3.9 million currently available for climate resiliency efforts. The extra money will be spent on a swath of different projects, from forest thinning to EV charging stations, but all will be implemented with equity in mind.
BOULDER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

60 kittens moved to Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Sixty kittens arrived at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley on Sunday as part of an effort to improve the lives of cats at risk in Los Angeles. “The kitten population in Los Angeles is at a crisis point,” said Jackson Galaxy, who led the transfer. Galaxy, an author...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

“No passport required” - Christkindlmarket opens in downtown Denver

Much of Denver's Civic Center Park transformed into "Colorado's only authentic German market" with the return of the holiday shopping and entertainment Christkindlmarket. The 36-day event, presented by Bank of America and United, offers a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays through Dec. 23—, 101 W. 14th Ave.
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Denver council approves expansion of homeless tents at DHS

A homeless tent village operated by Colorado Village Collaborative will remain at its Denver Human Services locations on Steele Street for at least another year. The council voted Monday to renew CVC’s lease in the Denver Human Services parking lot at 3815 N. Steele St. through December 2023. City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer cast the lone "no" vote. She said she does not believe one-time American Rescue Plan Act money should pay for an ongoing program.
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit

Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
ESTES PARK, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Longtime Denver retailer Dardano’s Shoes expands to Broomfield

After more than 80 years of retailing and repairing footwear in south Denver, Dardano’s Shoes has launched a new location at 2002 E. Coalton Rd. in Broomfield. “We’re a fourth generation retailer and our family has been in Denver since 1938,” Vice President Dillon Dardano said. On...
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy