NBC Sports Chicago

10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider

​​​​​Editor's Note: "10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs rumor roundup: Carlos Correa news and more

The Chicago Cubs are expected to make some big changes to the roster as they fight to find their potential again, and many rumors have surfaced. The Chicago Cubs unfortunately have lost their rhythm since their World Series win in 2016 as many changes to the roster have been made since then, and they’re expected to continue to undergo roster construction to reach their fullest potential.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Kings Trade Features Zach LaVine

Every team in the NBA would like to win the championship in a given season. Only one can. With that in mind, many question the mentality of “rings culture”. Do we place too much emphasis on the championship when evaluating players and teams? How much should other measures of success count for?
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing

The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said. "The team feels optimistic on him playing. So that at least is...
NBC Sports Chicago

How 'sharing scars' helped Eddie Jackson grow as team leader

One of the first things Matt Eberflus did when he took the job as Bears head coach was to offer everyone in Halas Hall a clean slate. He made it clear that players wouldn’t be judged for their play on past teams, or under different regimes, good or bad. Eberflus’ staff was going to look at each player with new eyes and every player was getting a fresh start. The message was both a challenge and an opportunity, and so far Eddie Jackson has made the most of it.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

