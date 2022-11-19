One of the first things Matt Eberflus did when he took the job as Bears head coach was to offer everyone in Halas Hall a clean slate. He made it clear that players wouldn’t be judged for their play on past teams, or under different regimes, good or bad. Eberflus’ staff was going to look at each player with new eyes and every player was getting a fresh start. The message was both a challenge and an opportunity, and so far Eddie Jackson has made the most of it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO