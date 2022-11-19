Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Related
Boston Red Sox are preferred landing spot for two-time Cy Young award winner
The Boston Red Sox enter MLB free agency in the market for starting pitching once again. With multiple Cy Young
The two contenders chasing after Jose Abreu in free agency, revealed
After nine years with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu is a free agent. He hit just 15 home runs in 2022 after a 30-homer performance season a year ago. However, he did hit .300 on the season and his strikeouts were down. All told, the veteran first baseman is...
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa free agency: Ranking all 30 teams as possible landing spots with fringe contenders leading list
Once we get past this week, Thanksgiving week, the MLB hot stove should actually, finally heat up. The Winter Meetings are set for early December and there's generally a pretty good amount of action before getting closer to Christmas. One of the biggest free agents on the market is Carlos Correa.
Seattle Mariners reportedly targeting 2-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The Seattle Mariners are serious about improving their roster heading into 2023, and it seems they are big game hunting
10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider
Editor's Note: "10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Chicago Cubs rumor roundup: Carlos Correa news and more
The Chicago Cubs are expected to make some big changes to the roster as they fight to find their potential again, and many rumors have surfaced. The Chicago Cubs unfortunately have lost their rhythm since their World Series win in 2016 as many changes to the roster have been made since then, and they’re expected to continue to undergo roster construction to reach their fullest potential.
This Bulls-Kings Trade Features Zach LaVine
Every team in the NBA would like to win the championship in a given season. Only one can. With that in mind, many question the mentality of “rings culture”. Do we place too much emphasis on the championship when evaluating players and teams? How much should other measures of success count for?
Lester leads Cubs Hall monitor as Lackey debuts on ballot
Maybe it has been that long since the Cubs won the World Series. Not only is everybody gone from that team except rehabbing right-hander Kyle Hendricks (not counting backup-catcher-turned-manager David Ross). But six years and 18 days after Game 7, players from that team are starting to show up on...
Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing
The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said. "The team feels optimistic on him playing. So that at least is...
How 'sharing scars' helped Eddie Jackson grow as team leader
One of the first things Matt Eberflus did when he took the job as Bears head coach was to offer everyone in Halas Hall a clean slate. He made it clear that players wouldn’t be judged for their play on past teams, or under different regimes, good or bad. Eberflus’ staff was going to look at each player with new eyes and every player was getting a fresh start. The message was both a challenge and an opportunity, and so far Eddie Jackson has made the most of it.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0