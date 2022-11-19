Oscar-winning actor visits Mendocino restaurant, ramen shop opens in Willits, new winter beer releases and more tasty news!

Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
Recreational crab trapping ban to lift in Cape Mendocino Nov. 28; commercial fishery opening further delayed
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 11/22/22 — A temporary restriction on recreational crab traps will be lifted for much of Mendocino County starting Nov. 28, after monitoring by California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) found just three humpback whales in the area earlier this month. Designed to prevent whale entanglement,...
The Mendocino Voice
Festival of Lights returns to the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens
MENDOCINO Co., 11/21/22 — One of the most magical holiday events in Mendocino County returns when the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens in Fort Bragg hosts its annual Festival of Lights starting November 25. Over the past few weeks, staff and volunteers designed and installed seemingly countless holiday light displays...
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg High School students bake pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving event
FORT BRAGG, CA., 11/22/22 — On Thanksgiving, the Fort Bragg Presbyterian Church will distribute an estimated 1,000 free prepared, packed and served meals to coastal community members. To support the church’s efforts, the Fort Bragg High School Culinary Arts Program prepared 25 pumpkin pies for the dinner. Chef-teacher Amy Valla guided 68 students through the process of making the pies, which were baked and then frozen. The pies were recently delivered to the church and on Thanksgiving, students will join the volunteer effort to slice and pack the pies for distribution.
The Mendocino Voice
A brief history of emergency veterinary care in Mendocino County: Life of a rural vet, part 4
Editor’s note: In this series, Dr. Chana Eisenstein offers readers an inside look at the experiences of a small-town vet in inland Mendocino County. The series will run in multiple parts throughout October 2022, and this is the final installment: a history of emergency veterinary care in the county.
mendofever.com
Male Selling Flowers, Possible Fireworks Or Gun Shots – Ukiah Police Logs 11.19.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Local Trucking Company Agrees to Pay $71,967 Penalty After Three Crashes on Hwy 20 Result in Spills
Local company, Steve Wills Trucking and Logging LLC, had three major crashes on Hwy 20 between January of 2020 and December of 2021 which resulted in raw milk spilling into waterways. One of which resulted in the death of a driver. Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with the company.
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
ksro.com
Cloverdale Man Arrested After Showing Handgun in Santa Rosa Restaurant
A man from Cloverdale is behind bars on suspicion of showing a handgun during an argument at a restaurant in Santa Rosa. Investigators say 38-year-old Mostafa Sarah was arguing with at least one employee and several customers on Wednesday night. The gun was not registered to the suspect. Sarah is accused of carrying and concealing a loaded gun and making threats. He’s also accused of resisting arrest after allegedly running away from the cops.
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County Public Health warns of circulating viruses, high rate of child hospitalization
MENDOCINO Co., 11/19/22 — Winter weather is here, and an increase in influenza, RSV, and Covid-19 cases are expected across the country. In Mendocino County, public health officials have announced that flu and cold season has arrived early, and that there is a significant rise in the number of infants and toddlers getting severely ill.
krcrtv.com
Ukiah police arrest suspected carjacker who stole car from elderly woman
UKIAH, Calif. — Ukiah police officers arrested a suspected carjacker on Monday who allegedly took the car from an elderly woman. The UPD said that it arrested Erik Smith, 57, on Monday on charges of carjacking and elder abuse, plus a misdemeanor warrant charge of failing to appear. Earlier...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:21 p.m.: One Dead] Fiery Crash North of Myers Flat
A white sedan and a black SUV reportedly collided head on at 3:54 p.m. on southbound 101 at mile marker 30.3 between Myers Flat and Weott. The Incident Commander requested a medevac helicopter after seeing one vehicle on fire and both vehicles with major damage. The air ambulance is requested to land “at Dyerville Loop.”
kymkemp.com
Willits Police Say 10 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Search of Man on Probation
While you slept, Officer Basurto was on patrol. As he checked the quiet neighborhoods of Willits he observed a male he recognized as Bryce Carlile near a vehicle. Officer Basurto knew Carlile to be on a form of Felony Probation which includes a search clause and specifically two other clauses: Obey all laws and do not posses marijuana. Upon a search of Carlile and his vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of packaged processed marijuana was located. Through his investigation Officer Basurto obtained probable cause to arrest Carlile for possession of marijuana for sales (H&S11360) and violation of his felony probation. Carlile was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and charges were forwarded to the Mendocino County DA’s Office for prosecution.
