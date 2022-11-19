ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

Oscar-winning actor visits Mendocino restaurant, ramen shop opens in Willits, new winter beer releases and more tasty news!

By Sarah Stierch
The Mendocino Voice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
The Mendocino Voice

Festival of Lights returns to the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens

MENDOCINO Co., 11/21/22 — One of the most magical holiday events in Mendocino County returns when the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens in Fort Bragg hosts its annual Festival of Lights starting November 25. Over the past few weeks, staff and volunteers designed and installed seemingly countless holiday light displays...
FORT BRAGG, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Fort Bragg High School students bake pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving event

FORT BRAGG, CA., 11/22/22 — On Thanksgiving, the Fort Bragg Presbyterian Church will distribute an estimated 1,000 free prepared, packed and served meals to coastal community members. To support the church’s efforts, the Fort Bragg High School Culinary Arts Program prepared 25 pumpkin pies for the dinner. Chef-teacher Amy Valla guided 68 students through the process of making the pies, which were baked and then frozen. The pies were recently delivered to the church and on Thanksgiving, students will join the volunteer effort to slice and pack the pies for distribution.
FORT BRAGG, CA
ksro.com

Cloverdale Man Arrested After Showing Handgun in Santa Rosa Restaurant

A man from Cloverdale is behind bars on suspicion of showing a handgun during an argument at a restaurant in Santa Rosa. Investigators say 38-year-old Mostafa Sarah was arguing with at least one employee and several customers on Wednesday night. The gun was not registered to the suspect. Sarah is accused of carrying and concealing a loaded gun and making threats. He’s also accused of resisting arrest after allegedly running away from the cops.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
UKIAH, CA
krcrtv.com

Ukiah police arrest suspected carjacker who stole car from elderly woman

UKIAH, Calif. — Ukiah police officers arrested a suspected carjacker on Monday who allegedly took the car from an elderly woman. The UPD said that it arrested Erik Smith, 57, on Monday on charges of carjacking and elder abuse, plus a misdemeanor warrant charge of failing to appear. Earlier...
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 4:21 p.m.: One Dead] Fiery Crash North of Myers Flat

A white sedan and a black SUV reportedly collided head on at 3:54 p.m. on southbound 101 at mile marker 30.3 between Myers Flat and Weott. The Incident Commander requested a medevac helicopter after seeing one vehicle on fire and both vehicles with major damage. The air ambulance is requested to land “at Dyerville Loop.”
MYERS FLAT, CA
kymkemp.com

Willits Police Say 10 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Search of Man on Probation

While you slept, Officer Basurto was on patrol. As he checked the quiet neighborhoods of Willits he observed a male he recognized as Bryce Carlile near a vehicle. Officer Basurto knew Carlile to be on a form of Felony Probation which includes a search clause and specifically two other clauses: Obey all laws and do not posses marijuana. Upon a search of Carlile and his vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of packaged processed marijuana was located. Through his investigation Officer Basurto obtained probable cause to arrest Carlile for possession of marijuana for sales (H&S11360) and violation of his felony probation. Carlile was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and charges were forwarded to the Mendocino County DA’s Office for prosecution.
WILLITS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy