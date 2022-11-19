Read full article on original website
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey Murder
Frontier Airlines all-you-can-fly pass now $799 the first year with international destinations now included
Denver Broncos Make Shocking Move; Waive 2x Pro Bowler
Denver puts moratorium on mobile home park development
Serve this 3-ingredient Colorado cocktail with Thanksgiving dinner
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
KDVR.com
How to buy something for a police K-9 this holiday
Even if you don't own a puppy, you can shop for one this Christmas. A local fundraiser is underway to buy gifts for Colorado police K-9 units.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Where will it snow on Thanksgiving?
Denver's weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before snow chances move in on Thanksgiving Day.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Sunny skies before snow chances
Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue across Denver as we approach Thanksgiving.
KDVR.com
Some may get snow on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving could bring some flurries for certain areas in the state.
What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?
One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state. Let's take a...
denverite.com
Denver's new East Colfax rapid bus plans aim for an early opening in 2026
A Denver City Council committee on Tuesday approved a series of measures that city staff say will accelerate a long-planned bus rapid transit line on East Colfax Avenue. The project will dramatically reshape East Colfax, one of the densest corridors in the metro area. It will convert two vehicle lanes from Broadway to Yosemite to bus-only lanes and make other improvements between downtown Denver and Aurora.
KDVR.com
Club Q shooting survivor speaks
Anthony lost two friends during the shooting.
KDVR.com
Those shot in Club Q shooting starting recovery
Two of three siblings getting ready to leave the club were shot.
Denver's Livestock Exchange Building becomes historic landmark
Denver City Council designated the National Western Center's 1916 Livestock Exchange building an official historic landmark, the National Western Center Authority announced in a release Tuesday. The building has played a significant role in Colorado's agricultural history. It is made up of three connected wings, with the east being the...
"No passport required" - Christkindlmarket opens in downtown Denver
Much of Denver's Civic Center Park transformed into "Colorado's only authentic German market" with the return of the holiday shopping and entertainment Christkindlmarket. The 36-day event, presented by Bank of America and United, offers a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays through Dec. 23—, 101 W. 14th Ave.
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
KDVR.com
Storm could impact Thanksgiving week travel
DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving is always one of the biggest travel weeks of the year. Along with busy airports and roads, the weather might play a factor in holiday travel this year. A storm system sitting off the coast of Washington on Tuesday night will bring precipitation and a
KDVR.com
1 shot on I-25 in Northglenn
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a person was shot and wounded on Interstate 25 Tuesday night in Northglenn. While the shooting happened on I-25, the Thornton Police Department said it was responding to 104th Avenue and Washington Street, where the victim stopped to get medical treatment.
Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway
Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
A Few Facts About Denver’s Iconic Cash Register Building
Show anyone who has spent even a day in the Mile High City a photo of just the top of this building and nearly every single person would instantly recognize the skyscraper located at 1700 Lincoln Street. We all know it by the nickname "The Cash Register Building" but that...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
KDVR.com
Denver LGBTQ+ bar and club owners react to mass shooting
LGBTQ+ bar and club owners told FOX31, all they're doing is operating a business, but new hazards like a mass shooting, don't make it easy.
