Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge says she won’t lower a nearly $50 million punishment against Alex Jones that a jury handed down earlier this year over the Infowars host spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The decision Tuesday by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble is another defeat for Jones. Since the August trial in Texas, other judgments against Jones in Connecticut have stacked up to a staggering $1.44 billion. Experts say that sets up what is likely a long fight ahead for Sandy Hook families to try to collect that money. Jones could appeal and has already said he has little money to pay the damages.
Ohio court sides with NASCAR in challenge to broadcast tax
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s attempt to tax NASCAR for broadcasting its races in Ohio was unlawful. At issue before the court was whether the state tax commissioner properly subjected those broadcasts to Ohio’s commercial activities tax. Justices ruled unanimously that Daytona Beach, Florida-based NASCAR’s broadcast revenue, media revenue and sponsorship fees were wrongly subjected to the tax. A group of three justices on the 7-member court dissented over licensing fees. Tuesday’s ruling reverses a Board of Tax Appeals ruling in the state’s favor and sends the organization’s disputed tax bill that totaled $529,520 back to the panel to be readjusted.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court order upends Bucks County central DUI court plan
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has derailed pending plans to create a new central court that would hear all driving under the influence cases in the county at its Doylestown Justice Center. In a recent order, the state’s highest court clarified that counties seeking to create new specialized minor judiciary courts...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. Johnson’s lawyers have appeals pending that seek to spare his life. Meanwhile, Johnson has requested that his daughter, Khorry Ramey, attend the execution, and she wants to be there. On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency motion with a federal court in Kansas City. The ACLU’s court filing says the state law serves no safety purpose and violates Ramey’s Constitutional rights.
On stand, accountant confirms Trump claimed huge tax losses
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade, including nearly $700 million in 2009 and $200 million in 2010, his longtime accountant testified Tuesday, confirming long-held suspicions about the former president’s tax practices. Donald Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years preparing Trump’s personal tax returns, said Trump’s reported losses from 2009 to 2018 included net operating losses from some of the many businesses he owns through his Trump Organization. The short exchange amounted to a rare public discussion of Trump’s taxes — which the Republican has fought to keep secret — even if there was no obvious connection to the case at hand. Bender’s testimony echoed The New York Times’ reporting on Trump’s taxes in 2020.
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization tax fraud case
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial have rested their case. They are pinning their hopes for convicting Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks. The company’s longtime finance chief and a senior vice president testified for the bulk of the prosecution’s eight-day case. The company’s lawyers are expected to start calling witnesses later Monday. They are likely to begin with an accountant who handling years of tax returns and other financial matters for Trump and hundreds of Trump entities.
Supreme Court to deliver judgment in indyref2 case
The UK’s highest court is set to deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum.A panel of five justices is expected to deliver its decision at 9.45am on Wednesday.The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.Judgment will be handed down in the case UKSC 2022/0098 - Reference by the Lord Advocate -...
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
President Joe Biden said the extension will give “the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term.” The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
