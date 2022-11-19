ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Bayside corrections officer admits fabricating violations to beat inmates

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bARE_0jGQKn9V00

A corrections officer at Bayside State Prison admitted that he and others physically assaulted inmates for violations, even ones that were fabricated.

John Makos, 42, of Millville, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Friday.

Inmates under Makos’ supervision suffered bodily injury during some of the assaults, which were for actual and perceived violations of the prison’s rules and customs, according to information in the case. The incidents happened from at least April through December of 2019.

The assaults happened in areas of the prison’s kitchen out of sight of institutional surveillance cameras.

Makos watched Dec. 7, 2019, as multiple inmates pinned a man to the floor, and punched him approximately 25 times.

Makos did not step in nor did he report the assault.

The office announced in October 2021, that Makos and at least one other officer formed an ad hoc regime of physical punishments.

No other officers were named.

In one instance, an inmate at the Cumberland County prison was made to pull down his pants and was beaten on his bare buttocks with a ruler, according to the complaint.

The beating was so hard that the ruler broke, leaving a mark on the man. He later was allegedly made to show his injuries to other inmates.

Witnesses also told investigators that they saw a shoe mark on one of the victims at least once, and believed his ribs were broken.

Conspiring to violate the civil rights of others carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum potential fine of the greater of $250,000, twice the gross amount of pecuniary gain that any person derived from the offense, or twice the gross amount of pecuniary loss that any person suffered from the offense, whichever is greatest.

Makos is scheduled to be sentenced March 23.

Comments / 30

rgross1967 Gross
1d ago

Add correctional officers to that list that includes local law enforcement officers as jobs with horrible characters on the payrolls. At some point those two professions especially will have to evolve to a federal requirement for employment. The time has long past for you everyday jerk finding his way into a policeman uniform. NEW & IMPROVED Educational and training standards need to be established for these jobs in public service and the ignorant incompetent fools needs to find employment elsewhere.

Reply
7
Lorna
1d ago

Does this mean that the inmates can do to him what was done to them or will he be a "special case" and put in a comfy place? I'm betting on the comfy place.

Reply
7
Guest
1d ago

This in many cases around this country is happening. There are thousands of such cases. But the government for the most part doesn’t care and it’s only when one has the gust to complain about it that something gets even looked at. I say to all prisoners around the this country and around the world and that is; that those who harm you beyond bounds will get theirs in this world and perhaps in the next if they don’t repent . H’D isn’t playing take time and listen to what is going on around the world . Things aren’t happening the way they are for nothing. You see the Source Creator is ever present even if you don’t believe it. And your hell will be real. Their time will certainly come. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NJ mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklervile last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts. Reynolds […]
CAMDEN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs

Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Northfield man admits to drugs, gun and setting man on fire

A Northfield man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty in three separate cases, including dousing a man in flammable liquid and setting him on fire. Deshoin Rowell, now 21, was first arrested in July 2019, when he sold cocaine to an undercover police operative around North Main Street in Pleasantville, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. He faces three years for that offense.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Smyrna Man Gets 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dover Armed Home Invasion

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that William Bailey, 39, of Smyrna was sentenced on November 16, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison for his role in an attempted Dover home invasion. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced the sentence. According to...
SMYRNA, DE
Daily Voice

Bucks Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Learns His Fate

The Bucks County man convicted of stabbing his own father to death will spend decades behind bars, authorities announced. Jordan Kurman, 22, of Newtown, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison for the April murder of his dad, dentist Gregory A. Kurman, said Bucks County District Attorney Kevin Weintraub in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Dylan Ianncelli, of Pitman, Sentenced To 151 Month Prison Term For Trafficking & Unlawfully Possessing Firearms

A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man with five prior felony convictions was sentenced on November 16, 2022 to 151 months in prison for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Dylan Ianncelli, 29, of Pitman, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
PITMAN, NJ
Shore News Network

Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target

WILMINGTON, DE – In connection with robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington, the Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware. Troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery on November 13th, at approximately 10:37 a.m. According to the investigation, an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. He was asked to show his receipt when he attempted to leave the store without paying for the scooter. As the suspect held what appeared to be a knife, he threatened to stab the employee. The post Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
6K+
Followers
604
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy