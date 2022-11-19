Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: 1A-6A Football Championship Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah high school football season is over with champions being crowned in 1A-6A, along with eight-player football. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the championship games in all classifications. For a full breakdown of the championship games, check out the...
kslsports.com
Weber State Pulls Away Late In Battle Of Wildcats In Vegas
OGDEN, Utah – A late 14-1 run turned a nip and tuck battle into a runaway as Weber State knocked off Abilene Christian in Las Vegas. Playing the second night of three straight games in the Vegas 4 Tournament, Weber State (3-2) took on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-3) on Tuesday, November 22.
kslsports.com
BYU Opens Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Against USC
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball opens its Battle 4 Atlantis tournament against the USC Trojans on Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars arrived in the Bahamas on Sunday evening and have settled into the Atlantis Resort. BYU basketball is no stranger to facing an Andy Enfield USC team in a non-conference...
kslsports.com
Utah Nickelback Malone Mataele Will Enter The Transfer Portal
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s that time of year where football student-athletes will be making the hard decision- do I stay, or do I go? For Utah nickelback Malone Mataele, the decision is to go as he announced late Monday on his Twitter. The NCAA Transfer Portal opens up on December 5th and Mataele plans to put his name in.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Puts Up A Fight, Gets The Job Done Against Georgia Tech
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball had to fight for it, but ultimately walked away with the win against Georgia Tech 68-64. Much like their game against Sam Houston last week, the Utes had to battle and overcome turnovers, but ultimately overcame the adversity to get the win. Utah got off...
kslsports.com
Weber State Wildcats Receive At-Large Selection To FCS Playoffs
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State football team received an at-large selection to the 2022 FCS Playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 9-2 record. The Wildcats found out their first round postseason matchup during the FCS Selection Show on Sunday, November 20. Weber State will host...
kslsports.com
Despite A Loss On Saturday, Utah Still Has A Path To The Pac-12 Championship
SALT LAKE CITY- If you’ve paid much attention to the Pac-12 you are probably well aware of how wacky the finishes are to determine who goes to the conference championship every year. 2022 is proving to be no exception. Utah was thought to be the top dog in the Pac-12 heading into the year, but it’s proven more difficult than initially believed by most. The Utes had a prime opportunity to lock up a spot last week against Oregon but fell short 20-17. USC has one spot open, but the other spot is still up for grabs and could be Utah’s if things play out right.
kslsports.com
Week 13: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY – The final week of the 2022 regular season of college football is sadly here, but it includes three FBS contests with a lot on the line, as well as an FCS postseason game. Following a disappointing loss on the road to the Oregon Ducks, the...
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Beats Green Bay At Jamaica Classic
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team took down the Green Bay Phoenix to earn a victory at the Jamaica Classic tournament. The Wolverines and Phoenix played at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Sunday, November 20. UVU beat Green Bay,...
kslsports.com
PK: Utah Football Could Not Get It Done This Season
EUGENE, Ore. – Spin it any way you want, but there’s only one conclusion when evaluating this season for the Utah football program. Barring any shenanigans in next week’s games, the Utes won’t get the opportunity to defend their Pac-12 championships in two weeks. Harsh as it sounds, slap the label of disappointment on this year’s team.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Heads To Bahamas For Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament
PROVO, Utah – The most formidable challenge for BYU basketball to date awaits as they prepare to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Battle 4 Atlantis, which takes place in the Bahamas, has emerged over the past decade as one of the top multi-team events in college basketball.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways: No. 10 Utah Lays A Duck Egg Against No. 12 Oregon, 20-17
EUGENE, OR- No. 10 Utah had everything going for it but laid a duck egg against No. 12 Oregon when it mattered most, 20-17. That’s not to say it’s unacceptable the Utes lost this game. They were playing a ranked opponent who had proven to be pretty good all season long and frankly, someone has to lose. That’s just how games work.
kslsports.com
Utah Drops In AP Poll After Disappointing Loss To Oregon
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah drops in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after laying an egg against Oregon Saturday night. The Utes were in a prime position at No. 10 last week to really make some noise with a win but couldn’t get the job done in Eugene. The voters ultimately dropped Utah four spots to No. 14 for coming up short against the Ducks.
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
ksl.com
How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports
SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ksl.com
Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain
SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
ksl.com
Housing market: This Utah metro saw nation's biggest drop in sales
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City metro area is among the top housing markets in the U.S. to see the most dramatic yearly declines in home sales and boosts to for-sale inventory since high interest rates have taken a toll on the national market. That's according to...
news3lv.com
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
Comments / 0