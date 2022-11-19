Hoda Kotb Reacts To Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Gross’ Underwear Confession: ‘What The Hell?’

Image Credit: Yusuke Suzuki/Everett Collection

Hoda Kotb says her co-host Jenna Bush Hager‘s underwear-less lifestyle is “gross.” The TODAY With Hoda and Jenna host, 58, made her thoughts very clear on the topic: “First of all, I’ll take the panty lines, OK? I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?” she noted to Us Weekly. Savannah Guthrie, 50, also chimed in: “I don’t care. Who’s looking at our butts?” she added.

Hoda Kotb

The issue of Jenna, 40, not wearing underwear came up on an episode of their NBC talk show earlier this week. Hoda was the one who actually brought it up on the show, having just learned about the revelation before going to air as they were sharing a dressing room. “I just had a little shock with it,” she said revealing she “noticed” the lack of underpants on her pal and co-host. Hoda then added, “I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other.”

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager didn’t share the same POV about not wearing underwear. (Yusuke Suzuki/Everett Collection)

Jenna then chimed in, reminding Hoda that she “promised” she wouldn’t bring the topic up on air. “You promised me you wouldn’t do this! There’s a lot of people here!” she said, clearly having fun. “I’m sure my mom [Laura Bush] has never been more proud,” she then quipped, shouting out her mother and the former First Lady, 76.

The daughter of George W. Bush and Laura Bush then defended her choice to the viewers at home (and Hoda). “I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!” the former First Daughter explained, seemingly referencing the lack of underwear lines. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!” she went on.

Hoda almost seemed convinced towards the end — but wasn’t about to change teams. “It actually does make life a lot easier,” the mom-of-one pondered. “It’s a lot of washing of clothes, over and over.”

During the later interview with Us, Savannah also revealed that Jenna often borrows clothes from her — seemingly without underwear. “You know what? Enough [because] she also borrows my clothes every single day and then she puts them right back,” Savannah said. “Yeah, no underwear. I found that out too late!” she hilariously added. Since, however, Jenna has promised to “wear underwear” the next time she raids her pals closets.