KATU.com
Officials: Both suspects from Clackamas double homicide now in custody
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials in Clackamas County say they located the second suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on October 12. PAST COVERAGE | Two men found shot to death in car identified. Kaythan Tenry who also goes by “Mar Mar,” was taken to...
KATU.com
Police investigating deadly crash on Southeast Powell
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard on Monday night near the intersection of 138th Avenue. A section of the street has been closed since about 7 p.m. under heavy police presence. A medical examiner vehicle was at the scene. A tow truck...
KATU.com
Deputies respond to false reports of shooting at Vancouver-area high school
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A prank caller reported a shooting at Vancouver’s Heritage High School on Tuesday morning, which the Clark County Sheriff’s Office quickly determined was a fake situation. According to the sheriff’s office, a call came in at about 8:23 a.m. from someone claiming to be...
KATU.com
Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed at Portland airport hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities on Monday released the identity of a man shot and killed at the Embassy Suites Hotel near Portland International Airport on Saturday. Officers with the Port of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau were called at 9:30 p.m. to the hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way.
KATU.com
Grand Jury: Salem PD corporal's use of force justified in shootout with car theft suspects
SALEM, Ore. — A grand jury found that a corporal with Salem Police was justified in returning fire when he was shot at while chasing three robbery suspects on the night of November 12. According to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, a woman reported that two men tried...
KATU.com
Felon in days-long manhunt took woman hostage at gunpoint, shot at police and cars
WESTPORT, Ore. — Details have been released in the case of a days-long manhunt for a dangerous felon in the Rainier area. Kevin J. Reynolds, 41, was arrested after a multi-day and has been charged with several offenses. The main charges stem from allegations that on November 15 Reynolds...
KATU.com
Can you ID this man?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
KATU.com
Man sentenced to two years in prison for shooting at a street racing event
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of opening fire during a street racing event was sentenced to 2 years in prison. In March, police received calls about gunfire during the event on marine drive. Adrian Ramirez faced charges including attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hospitals...
KATU.com
PPB: Teens use stolen cars to crash into locked marijuana dispensaries, rob merchandise
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teenage boys were arrested after using two stolen cars to crash through the doors of three marijuana dispensaries in Southeast Portland and rob them of merchandise early Monday morning, police said. Officers reported that the minors used stolen Kias to drive through the locked entryways...
KATU.com
RV fire renews frustration for business owners in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — An RV fire shut off power to several businesses in Southeast Portland on Monday. The fire follows ongoing safety concerns expressed by the owner of Revant Optics, Jason Bolt, who testified in front of Portland's city council at the start of November. "When I first came...
KATU.com
One person shot and killed in Portland airport hotel Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 9:30 p.m., Port of Portland Police and Portland Police responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way. When the police arrived, they found one person dead inside the hotel. Officials say one to three suspects fled...
KATU.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Gresham, took cash from deli
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning. Police were called to a deli in the 16200 block of Northeast Halsey just after 11:00 a.m. The suspect is a Hispanic or white male, around 6’ tall. He was wearing...
KATU.com
Woman drives car into Vancouver building, refuses treatment
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman drove her car into a building at 221 NE 104th Ave in Vancouver at around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. Vancouver Fire & American Medical Response arrived to evaluate the driver and make sure the building's structural integrity was not impacted. The elderly driver needed...
KATU.com
Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
KATU.com
Don't get towed on Leaf Day! PBOT warning people in NW Portland about towing, enforcement
Portland’s Leaf Day service is in full swing in Northwest Portland, and city transportation officials once again warned people to move their cars off streets. “Don’t get towed!” the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) said. “In NW, Goose Hollow & Sullivan’s Gulch, moving your car off the street for Leaf Day service is REQUIRED.”
KATU.com
Multnomah County DA calls public defender crisis 'an urgent threat to public safety'
PORTLAND, Ore. — District Attorney Mike Schmidt is calling Multnomah County’s lack of public defenders “an urgent threat to public safety.”. Each week, the district attorney’s office will now publish the cases dismissed by the court because of the public defense crisis, Schmidt said. PAST COVERAGE...
KATU.com
Homeless-to-housing efforts a logistical nightmare for Portland man
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials say they've placed thousands of people into housing, thanks to the Metro Supportive Housing Services Measure, but what happens after they move in and unpack their boxes? One Portland man, David Obele, says he was set up to fail. "It's horrible. It's unbelievably...
KATU.com
TriMet to begin holiday bus detours on Black Friday
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — TriMet's annual holiday detours of 11 bus lines begin on Black Friday to help control the influx of holiday shoppers at Clackamas Town Center. The increase in shoppers on the busiest days of the season can bring parking lots to a standstill and cause unneeded stress. TriMet implements these detours around the mall to help riders avoid congestion and keep everyone moving.
KATU.com
Washington County lifts 'High-Fire Burn Ban,' officials say weather conditions improved
PORTLAND, Ore. — The High-Fire Burn Ban has been lifted for Washington County. Last weekend, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue along with the other fire agencies in Washington County re-enacted the ban. PAST COVERAGE | Washington County fire agencies re-enact burn ban during 'High Fire Danger'. Several fires broke...
KATU.com
Unclear if Oregon voter-approved gun control measure will hold up in court, expert says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon voters passed Measure 114 by a slim margin this past election: 50.7% to 49.3%. Before people can buy a gun, they will be required to get a permit issued by police, take a training course and undergo a criminal background check. The measure also bans...
