NICKELODEON AND SPIN MASTER EXPAND WORLD OF PRESCHOOL POWERHOUSE PAW PATROL® WITH RUBBLE & CREW™ SPINOFF, PREMIERING FRIDAY, FEB. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. (ET/PT) BURBANK, Calif.–Nov. 21, 2022–Nickelodeon and Spin Master are building on the global success of the award-winning top-rated preschool series, PAW Patrol, with the launch of Rubble & Crew, a brand-new animated spinoff centered around fan-favorite character Rubble on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT). Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, Rubble & Crew (26 episodes) follows Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. The series marks the first television spinoff for preschool powerhouse PAW Patrol, which will celebrate its milestone 10th anniversary in 2023. Rubble & Crew will air regularly Fridays at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and continue to roll out on Nick Jr. channels internationally next year.

1 DAY AGO