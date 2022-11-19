Read full article on original website
Masquerade: Paramount+ To Premiere New 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Episode On November 24 | Synopsis, Artwork & Clip
Paramount+ will premiere the brand new Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Masquerade" on Thursday, November 24! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Episode 115 - “Masquerade” (Available to stream Thursday, November 24th)...
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Rubble & Crew' on February 3, 2023 | First Look & Promo
NICKELODEON AND SPIN MASTER EXPAND WORLD OF PRESCHOOL POWERHOUSE PAW PATROL® WITH RUBBLE & CREW™ SPINOFF, PREMIERING FRIDAY, FEB. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. (ET/PT) BURBANK, Calif.–Nov. 21, 2022–Nickelodeon and Spin Master are building on the global success of the award-winning top-rated preschool series, PAW Patrol, with the launch of Rubble & Crew, a brand-new animated spinoff centered around fan-favorite character Rubble on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT). Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, Rubble & Crew (26 episodes) follows Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. The series marks the first television spinoff for preschool powerhouse PAW Patrol, which will celebrate its milestone 10th anniversary in 2023. Rubble & Crew will air regularly Fridays at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and continue to roll out on Nick Jr. channels internationally next year.
Transformers: EarthSpark - EVERY NEW CHARACTER 🚗 | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
Transformers: EarthSpark - EVERY NEW CHARACTER 🚗 | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe. Watch the FULL FIRST EPISODE of Transformers: EarthSpark NOW on NickALive! ➡️ http://www.nickalive.net/2022/11/transformers-earthspark-series-premiere.html. The Bots are officially back! Meet all the characters, old and new, in the new Paramount+ original series, Transformers: EarthSpark! From familiar Transformers...
Viv Gets Dethroned as Most Popular Person 👑 | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon
Viv Gets Dethroned as Most Popular Person 👑 | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon. Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) wishes to become the most popular person at Dimmsdale Jr. High and chaos ensues when she tells everyone to "do what they want". Meanwhile, Roy (Tyler Wladis) reunites with his friends! Check out this full scene of Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder!
What's New on Paramount+ UK in December 2022
Here's your guide to what's new on Paramount+ UK & Ireland in December 2022! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Looking for Paramount+ USA's December 2022 highlights? Click here!. December 1:. - The Christmas Retreat. December 2:. - The Firm. December 3:. - The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water...
One Team, One Dream! 🏆 ⚽️ | We Can Do it! | 2022 World Cup Special Song [4K] | Baby Shark Official
One Team, One Dream! 🏆 ⚽️ | We Can Do it! | 2022 World Cup Special Song [4K] | Baby Shark Official. Join #1team1dreamchallenge with Pinkfong Baby Shark!. Paramount+ Announces 'Baby Shark's Big Movie' Feature-Length Original Animated Film Set To Premiere Holiday 2023!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter,...
Nickelodeon To Reportedly Air 'Reindeer In Here' On December 16
Nickelodeon will reportedly air the brand new CBS holiday special Reindeer In Here on Friday, December 16! Reindeer in Here creator Adam Reed also hinted on the property's official Facebook page that the special would air on Nickelodeon. Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by Adam...
Sing Along to the Henry Danger Musical!! 🎤 | Henry Danger
Sing Along to the Henry Danger Musical!! 🎤 | Henry Danger. Get ready to sing karaoke to your favorite songs from the Henry Danger Musical! Sing along to help Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) and Henry (Jace Norman) take down Frankini's (Frankie Grande) musical curse over Swellview. Get those vocal cords warmed up and show off your singing chops, you've got Swellview to save!
🔴 LIVE: Nick Sports Moments ft. NFL Slimetime, Fantasy Football Movie Sneak Peek, SpongeBob & More! | Nickelodeon
🔴 LIVE: Nick Sports Moments ft. NFL Slimetime, Fantasy Football Movie Sneak Peek, SpongeBob & More! | Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon is taking over football! Check out the best Nick sports moments with your favorite animated characters such as Lincoln Loud and SpongeBob, plus behind the scenes moments from the Fantasy Football movie and highlights from NFL Slimetime!
Stream The Stars | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Don't delay your mountain holiday, stream the stars on Paramount+ this festive season. Father Christmas also has a special free trial for you! Try Paramount+ UK & Ireland for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE...
