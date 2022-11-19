Read full article on original website
Nickelodeon Israel to Premiere 'Transformers: EarthSpark' Soon
Nickelodeon Israel (יִשְׂרָאֵל) will premiere Nickelodeon's brand new CG-animated series Transformers: EarthSpark (רובוטריקים: ניצוץ כדור הארץ) very soon!
Nickelodeon To Reportedly Air 'Reindeer In Here' On December 16
Nickelodeon will reportedly air the brand new CBS holiday special Reindeer In Here on Friday, December 16! Reindeer in Here creator Adam Reed also hinted on the property's official Facebook page that the special would air on Nickelodeon. Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by Adam...
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming… Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay' on December 15
NICKELODEON GETS INTO THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT WITH THE GREAT NICKMAS TREE SLIMING… HOSTED BY THAT GIRL LAY LAY, AIRING THURSDAY, DEC. 15, AT 7 P.M. (ET/PT) New Holiday Special Features Celebrity Appearances from Drew Barrymore, Keke Palmer, Hayley Kiyoko, Elsa Majimbo and Boss Baby Brody, and Musical Performances by That Girl Lay Lay, Tinashe, Pentatonix and Good NEWZ Girls.
Masquerade: Paramount+ To Premiere New 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Episode On November 24 | Synopsis, Artwork & Clip
Paramount+ will premiere the brand new Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Masquerade" on Thursday, November 24! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Episode 115 - “Masquerade” (Available to stream Thursday, November 24th)...
The Paramount+ Black Friday Sale Is Here!
Get 50% off an annual plan for your first year of Paramount+ and stream:. Transformers: EarthSpark, Star Trek: Prodigy, Big Nate, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, Blue's Big City Adventure, Tulsa King, Criminal Minds: Evolution, 1923 (arriving Dec. 18), The Game and more CBS hit shows and Paramount+ Originals. Hit...
NickALive!
'Top Gun: Maverick' Lands On Paramount+ Globally Beginning Dec. 22. “TOP GUN: MAVERICK” LANDS ON PARAMOUNT+ GLOBALLY BEGINNING DEC. 22. Nov. 22, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced the #1 film of 2022, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America. It will be available in South Korea and France in 2023.
'Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert' to Livestream on Paramount+ Friday, December 16
“METALLICA PRESENTS: THE HELPING HANDS CONCERT” TO LIVESTREAM ON PARAMOUNT+ FRIDAY, DEC. 16. Live Concert Event Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and Streaming Live from Los Angeles. Nov. 22, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced METALLICA PRESENTS: THE HELPING HANDS CONCERT, a live concert benefiting the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, will stream on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Dec. 16, beginning at 5:30 PM, PT. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the third edition of the Helping Hands Concert & Auction will open with a special set from guest Greta Van Fleet followed by a unique performance from Metallica. The concert will be available to stream in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France on Saturday, Dec. 17, Australia on Sunday, Dec. 18, and South Korea in 2023. The concert will also be simulcast on Pluto TV globally and on YouTube.
🔴 LIVE: Nick Sports Moments ft. NFL Slimetime, Fantasy Football Movie Sneak Peek, SpongeBob & More! | Nickelodeon
🔴 LIVE: Nick Sports Moments ft. NFL Slimetime, Fantasy Football Movie Sneak Peek, SpongeBob & More! | Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon is taking over football! Check out the best Nick sports moments with your favorite animated characters such as Lincoln Loud and SpongeBob, plus behind the scenes moments from the Fantasy Football movie and highlights from NFL Slimetime!
Viv Gets Dethroned as Most Popular Person 👑 | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon
Viv Gets Dethroned as Most Popular Person 👑 | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon. Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) wishes to become the most popular person at Dimmsdale Jr. High and chaos ensues when she tells everyone to "do what they want". Meanwhile, Roy (Tyler Wladis) reunites with his friends! Check out this full scene of Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder!
Stream The Stars | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Don't delay your mountain holiday, stream the stars on Paramount+ this festive season. Father Christmas also has a special free trial for you! Try Paramount+ UK & Ireland for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE...
'Top Gun: Maverick' Lands On Paramount+ Globally Beginning Dec. 22
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” LANDS ON PARAMOUNT+ GLOBALLY BEGINNING DEC. 22. Nov. 22, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced the #1 film of 2022, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America. It will be available in South Korea and France in 2023.
Live From New York Comic Con 2022! | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Live From New York Comic Con 2022! | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. This week brings you our happy return to NYCC (where Janet and Dante recorded their first live, in-person episode last year)! Because NYCC 2021 was such a blast, we know we had to turn it up a notch— and you were there for it! Recorded on October 6th, 2022, Janet and Dante were joined by guest after extraordinary guest! From an in-depth conversation with David Burtka and Robbie Daymond about the marvels of the Avatarverse to a table read including Michaela Jill Murphy (Toph!!) and Greg Baldwin (Iroh!!), this packed show even finished off with trivia and prizes for fans. Thank you, New York Comic Con!
Sing Along to the Henry Danger Musical!! 🎤 | Henry Danger
Sing Along to the Henry Danger Musical!! 🎤 | Henry Danger. Get ready to sing karaoke to your favorite songs from the Henry Danger Musical! Sing along to help Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) and Henry (Jace Norman) take down Frankini's (Frankie Grande) musical curse over Swellview. Get those vocal cords warmed up and show off your singing chops, you've got Swellview to save!
Peppa Pig Tales 🐷 Peppa Learns All About Thanksgiving 🦃 BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Episodes | Peppa Pig - Official Channel
Peppa Pig Tales 🐷 Peppa Learns All About Thanksgiving 🦃 BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Episodes | Peppa Pig - Official Channel. Peppa learns all about Thanksgiving at Playgroup when Madam Gazelle introduces the group to a cornucopia in this brand new Peppa Pig Tales episode. Stream your favorite...
Paramount+ Reveals Official Trailer and Key Art for 'The Game' Season 2
PARAMOUNT+ REVEALS THE OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR SEASON 2 OF THE ORIGINAL HIT SERIES “THE GAME”. The Sophomore Season Kicks Off on Thursday, Dec. 15, With Two All-New Episodes. “The Game” Is Produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment,. Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions. Nov. 21,...
