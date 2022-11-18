PIPPA PASSES, Ky. --- Carlow University men's basketball lost an 89-60 River States Conference game to Alice Lloyd (Ky.) College on the road Saturday. Isaiah Stein sank four treys to lead the Celtics and all scorers with 20 points, but the remainder of the team was held to single-digit scoring on the night.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO