Viv Gets Dethroned as Most Popular Person 👑 | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon
Viv Gets Dethroned as Most Popular Person 👑 | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon. Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) wishes to become the most popular person at Dimmsdale Jr. High and chaos ensues when she tells everyone to "do what they want". Meanwhile, Roy (Tyler Wladis) reunites with his friends! Check out this full scene of Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder!
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.4 w/ Luan & Leni Loud! | Room Tour & GRWM | Nickelodeon
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.4 w/ Luan & Leni Loud! | Room Tour & GRWM | Nickelodeon. Go behind the scenes of The Really Loud House with Leni Loud (Eva Carlton) who gives a room tour of Lori and Leni's room in the show - including a photo of Lori and Bobby! Then, join Luan Loud (Catherine Bradley) in the trailer as she gets ready to transform into her character!
Outright Games Teases 'Peppa Pig: World Adventures' Video Game
Peppa Pig: World Adventures | Teaser Trailer | UK | PEGI | Outright Games. OINK OINK! 🐽 Calling all Peppa Pig fans! 🌈🐖🌈 Peppa is planning a new adventure with all your favourite characters from the TV series! The fun continues! Stay tuned, more oinktastic news coming soon!
The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted
It's been more than a decade since the first season of American Horror Story: Murder House hit the screen in 2011, captivating and horrifying audiences across the globe. The season highlights the troubling events at a California mansion plagued by the sinister spirits of its former residents and the chilling woes of the home's new owners, the Harmon family.
Nickelodeon Israel to Premiere 'Transformers: EarthSpark' Soon
Nickelodeon Israel (יִשְׂרָאֵל) will premiere Nickelodeon's brand new CG-animated series Transformers: EarthSpark (רובוטריקים: ניצוץ כדור הארץ) very soon!
3 True Crime Documentaries to Watch on Netflix After ‘Killer Sally’
Take a look at the trailer for these 3 true crime documentaries like 'Killer Sally' to watch next after viewers binge the series about Sally McNeil on Netflix.
Cleo Helps Clawdeen Find the Werewolf Pack! | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High
Cleo Helps Clawdeen Find the Werewolf Pack! | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High. Clawdeen, Draculaura, Deuce and Frankie play casketball! Then, Clawdeen saves Cleo from falling and Cleo tells her all about the werewolf pack and how werewolves turn human during a full moon. Watch Monster High...
Nickelodeon Fetes 2023 To Be PAW Patrol's Biggest Year Ever
PAW Patrol's biggest year ever! PAW Patrol will be commemorating its 10th anniversary in 2023, and to celebrate, Nickelodeon and Spin Master have lined up a brand new spin-off series as well as epic events featuring every pup ever, plus the movie that everyone's been waiting for!. PAW Patrol's Biggest...
Linda Cardellini Discusses "Dead To Me," Her Favorite Memories From "Legally Blonde," And The Impact Of "Freaks And Geeks"
Linda Cardellini takes us behind the scenes of some of her most famous roles, including the final season of Dead to Me and how incredibly "lucky" she feels to have worked (and become best friends) with Christina Applegate.
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
You Can Now Book a Two-Night Stay in DJ Khaled’s Insane Miami Shoe Closet
Forget just walking in his shoes: DJ Khaled is giving you the chance to sleep with his kicks during this one-time experience at his Miami mansion. This week, the Grammy-award-winning musician unveiled his new partnership with the Airbnb for a one-of-a-kind getaway—in his shoe closet. The two-night stay will give you unprecedented access to the self-proclaimed “sneaker head from birth” rapper’s extensive collection of over 10,000 kicks. During the retreat, you’ll get to see Khaled’s most prized sneakers, including a signed pair of Air Jordan 5s from his brand-new We The Best collection with the iconic shoe brand, along with the Jordan...
Sing Along to the Henry Danger Musical!! 🎤 | Henry Danger
Sing Along to the Henry Danger Musical!! 🎤 | Henry Danger. Get ready to sing karaoke to your favorite songs from the Henry Danger Musical! Sing along to help Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) and Henry (Jace Norman) take down Frankini's (Frankie Grande) musical curse over Swellview. Get those vocal cords warmed up and show off your singing chops, you've got Swellview to save!
Nickelodeon UK Invites You to A Very Loud Nickmas
Get ready to PARRRTAAY with A Very Loud Nickmas! Nick's biggest family hosts the ultimate bash to see you through to the New Year. Featuring festive fun with the best of Nick: massive movies, smash hit shows, and brand new episodes of The Loud House. So hit the lights and show us YOUR moves with A Very Loud Nickmas, starts Monday 28th November 2022, only on Nickelodeon UK & Ireland!
The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 4 Recap: Art Imitates Life
Each episode of "The White Lotus" is a mystery waiting to be unraveled and Episode 4 is no different. Though many may be waiting with bated breath to see who dies at the end of the season, the real mystery lies in the visuals that accompany each scene. Disconcerting images of waves crashing into rocks become more and more prevalent, but the real stroke of genius is the art around the hotel. Baroque-style paintings seem to watch the characters' secrets and infidelities and pass judgment on their mistakes. And for further information on what these little dramas might entail, look no further than the credit sequence. Creatives Katrina Crawford and Mark Bashore took inspiration from Italian frescoes and chose to leave hints of what's to come in the images.
IGN Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Nintendo Gifts
Nintendo Switch is nearing its 6th year of existence, but it's still a massively popular system thanks to a cool design and the fact it's made by Nintendo. With over 130 years in business, Nintendo has a lot of history, which can make it hard to nail down a gift for the Nintendo lover in your life. Fear not, we went ahead and made this video to help you figure it out.
Golden Eye: Missoma’s Marisa Hordern Looks to Covent Garden for First Pop-up Shop
LONDON — The gilded pop-up. British jewelry brand Missoma has opened its first pop-shop in London’s Covent Garden. The business is on an upward trajectory, in 2021 they reported a 74 percent growth in sales to 33 million pounds, compared to 19 million pounds in 2020. A temporary...
‘Bones And All’ Filmmakers Discuss The Cannibal Film’s Themes Of Loneliness, Identity & Desire – Contenders L.A.
Romance and cannibalism might seem like an unlikely pairing, but that’s exactly why Bones and All screenwriter David Kajganich thought that only director Luca Guadagnino could do justice to his script, which he adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel. “This really interesting and intimate story about a young woman discovering herself and unpacking conflict between who she thinks she ought to be in the world and who her body and her identity require her to be,” Kajganich said at the Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Saturday. “And then you add the relationship that’s just packed with desire with another...
The United Federation Of Planets | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK
The United Federation Of Planets | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK & Ireland During Spring/Summer 2023!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
The Best Screen-Free Tech Gifts to Delight Your Kids This Holiday Season
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.According to the experts, kids between the ages of four and 18 should never have more than two hours of screen time per day. And as for kids under three? Yeah, they’re not really supposed to have any screen time. Like… at all. But we get it; expert advice aside, getting kids off screens and, say, outside for a hike or bike ride is often easier said than done. This helps to explain why, according to data we sourced from the CDC, many kids...
'Bones and All' serves up a strange stew with its fine young cannibals love story
"Bones and All" mashes up a lot of genres, coupled with the promise of a "Call Me By Your Name" mini-reunion of director Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet, until now the star less likely to appear in a story with the word "cannibal" in it.
