Viv Gets Dethroned as Most Popular Person 👑 | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon

Viv Gets Dethroned as Most Popular Person 👑 | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon. Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) wishes to become the most popular person at Dimmsdale Jr. High and chaos ensues when she tells everyone to "do what they want". Meanwhile, Roy (Tyler Wladis) reunites with his friends! Check out this full scene of Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder!
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.4 w/ Luan & Leni Loud! | Room Tour & GRWM | Nickelodeon

The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.4 w/ Luan & Leni Loud! | Room Tour & GRWM | Nickelodeon. Go behind the scenes of The Really Loud House with Leni Loud (Eva Carlton) who gives a room tour of Lori and Leni's room in the show - including a photo of Lori and Bobby! Then, join Luan Loud (Catherine Bradley) in the trailer as she gets ready to transform into her character!
Outright Games Teases 'Peppa Pig: World Adventures' Video Game

Peppa Pig: World Adventures | Teaser Trailer | UK | PEGI | Outright Games. OINK OINK! 🐽 Calling all Peppa Pig fans! 🌈🐖🌈 Peppa is planning a new adventure with all your favourite characters from the TV series! The fun continues! Stay tuned, more oinktastic news coming soon!
Narcity USA

The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted

It's been more than a decade since the first season of American Horror Story: Murder House hit the screen in 2011, captivating and horrifying audiences across the globe. The season highlights the troubling events at a California mansion plagued by the sinister spirits of its former residents and the chilling woes of the home's new owners, the Harmon family.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nickelodeon Fetes 2023 To Be PAW Patrol's Biggest Year Ever

PAW Patrol's biggest year ever! PAW Patrol will be commemorating its 10th anniversary in 2023, and to celebrate, Nickelodeon and Spin Master have lined up a brand new spin-off series as well as epic events featuring every pup ever, plus the movie that everyone's been waiting for!. PAW Patrol's Biggest...
Robb Report

You Can Now Book a Two-Night Stay in DJ Khaled’s Insane Miami Shoe Closet

Forget just walking in his shoes: DJ Khaled is giving you the chance to sleep with his kicks during this one-time experience at his Miami mansion. This week, the Grammy-award-winning musician unveiled his new partnership with the Airbnb for a one-of-a-kind getaway—in his shoe closet. The two-night stay will give you unprecedented access to the self-proclaimed “sneaker head from birth” rapper’s extensive collection of over 10,000 kicks. During the retreat, you’ll get to see Khaled’s most prized sneakers, including a signed pair of Air Jordan 5s from his brand-new We The Best collection with the iconic shoe brand, along with the Jordan...
MIAMI, FL
Sing Along to the Henry Danger Musical!! 🎤 | Henry Danger

Sing Along to the Henry Danger Musical!! 🎤 | Henry Danger. Get ready to sing karaoke to your favorite songs from the Henry Danger Musical! Sing along to help Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) and Henry (Jace Norman) take down Frankini's (Frankie Grande) musical curse over Swellview. Get those vocal cords warmed up and show off your singing chops, you've got Swellview to save!
Nickelodeon UK Invites You to A Very Loud Nickmas

Get ready to PARRRTAAY with A Very Loud Nickmas! Nick's biggest family hosts the ultimate bash to see you through to the New Year. Featuring festive fun with the best of Nick: massive movies, smash hit shows, and brand new episodes of The Loud House. So hit the lights and show us YOUR moves with A Very Loud Nickmas, starts Monday 28th November 2022, only on Nickelodeon UK & Ireland!
Looper

The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 4 Recap: Art Imitates Life

Each episode of "The White Lotus" is a mystery waiting to be unraveled and Episode 4 is no different. Though many may be waiting with bated breath to see who dies at the end of the season, the real mystery lies in the visuals that accompany each scene. Disconcerting images of waves crashing into rocks become more and more prevalent, but the real stroke of genius is the art around the hotel. Baroque-style paintings seem to watch the characters' secrets and infidelities and pass judgment on their mistakes. And for further information on what these little dramas might entail, look no further than the credit sequence. Creatives Katrina Crawford and Mark Bashore took inspiration from Italian frescoes and chose to leave hints of what's to come in the images.
IGN

IGN Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Nintendo Gifts

Nintendo Switch is nearing its 6th year of existence, but it's still a massively popular system thanks to a cool design and the fact it's made by Nintendo. With over 130 years in business, Nintendo has a lot of history, which can make it hard to nail down a gift for the Nintendo lover in your life. Fear not, we went ahead and made this video to help you figure it out.
Deadline

‘Bones And All’ Filmmakers Discuss The Cannibal Film’s Themes Of Loneliness, Identity & Desire – Contenders L.A.

Romance and cannibalism might seem like an unlikely pairing, but that’s exactly why Bones and All screenwriter David Kajganich thought that only director Luca Guadagnino could do justice to his script, which he adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel.  “This really interesting and intimate story about a young woman discovering herself and unpacking conflict between who she thinks she ought to be in the world and who her body and her identity require her to be,” Kajganich said at the Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Saturday. “And then you add the relationship that’s just packed with desire with another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The United Federation Of Planets | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK

The United Federation Of Planets | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK & Ireland During Spring/Summer 2023!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
TheDailyBeast

The Best Screen-Free Tech Gifts to Delight Your Kids This Holiday Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.According to the experts, kids between the ages of four and 18 should never have more than two hours of screen time per day. And as for kids under three? Yeah, they’re not really supposed to have any screen time. Like… at all. But we get it; expert advice aside, getting kids off screens and, say, outside for a hike or bike ride is often easier said than done. This helps to explain why, according to data we sourced from the CDC, many kids...

