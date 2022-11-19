LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion will make its network television debut on CBS with Fedor Emelianenko taking on heavyweight champion Ryan Bader on Feb. 4. Bellator announced the headline bouts Friday for the landmark show, which will be held at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The light heavyweight belt also is expected to be on the line at Bellator 290, with Yoel Romero scheduled to take on the winner of champion Vadim Nemkov’s meeting with Corey Anderson. CBS is getting back into MMA with Bellator, the promotion owned by the network’s parent conglomerate, Paramount Global. From 2008 to 2010, CBS aired a handful of shows from the Strikeforce promotion, which was founded and run by Bellator’s current president, Scott Coker.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO