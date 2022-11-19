Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
MMAmania.com
Hardy vs. Rahman Jr.: Watch Misfits Boxing 003 live stream tonight on DAZN
Another round of social media boxing matches will unfold later tonight (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) as the MF & DAZN “X Series 003” event gets underway from inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas. On Friday, the “X Series 003” weigh ins was hijacked by mixed martial arts (MMA)...
Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement fight against Ryan Bader to headline Bellator 290 on CBS in February
Bellator’s debut on CBS next year has some serious star power. ‘The Last Emperor’ has been out of the cage since his knockout win over Timothy Johnson in October 2021. Following the victory, Emelianenko revealed he would only compete one more time. He subsequently called for a rematch with Ryan Bader.
Bellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov Retains, Usman Nurmagomedov Becomes New Champion!
A pair of new champions were crowned at Bellator 288. In the event's main event, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to retain his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The pair first fought at Bellator 277, this past April and after Anderson thoroughly dominated the champion for the majority of the fight's first three rounds, the bout was called off with just five-seconds remaining in the third round following a clash of heads, which caused a massive gash on the champion's forehead.
Usman Nurmagomedov routs Patricky Freire to win Bellator title
Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of MMA legend Khabib, dominated Patricky "Pitbull" Freire to capture the Bellator lightweight title Friday night.
MMAmania.com
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’
Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Israel to Premiere 'Transformers: EarthSpark' Soon
Nickelodeon Israel (יִשְׂרָאֵל) will premiere Nickelodeon's brand new CG-animated series Transformers: EarthSpark (רובוטריקים: ניצוץ כדור הארץ) very soon!
Yardbarker
CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February
Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
Bellator MMA to make CBS debut with Fedor-Bader showdown
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion will make its network television debut on CBS with Fedor Emelianenko taking on heavyweight champion Ryan Bader on Feb. 4. Bellator announced the headline bouts Friday for the landmark show, which will be held at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The light heavyweight belt also is expected to be on the line at Bellator 290, with Yoel Romero scheduled to take on the winner of champion Vadim Nemkov’s meeting with Corey Anderson. CBS is getting back into MMA with Bellator, the promotion owned by the network’s parent conglomerate, Paramount Global. From 2008 to 2010, CBS aired a handful of shows from the Strikeforce promotion, which was founded and run by Bellator’s current president, Scott Coker.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Lewis vs. Spivac
*** BREAKING: UFC Vegas 65 headliner, Derrick Lewis, has been hospitalized last-minute — details here. ***. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back at the Apex later TODAY (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to stage UFC Vegas 65. In the main event, Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergei Spivac will collide in a hard-hitting affair. Co-headlining the ESPN+-streamed event is a Light Heavyweight showdown between Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.
nodq.com
The 5th member of Team McIntyre for War Games revealed during WWE Smackdown
During the November 11th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, The Bloodline vs. Team McIntyre was confirmed for War Games at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. During the show, the 5th member of Team McIntyre was teased as someone that Sami Zayn would not expect. Butch defeated Zayn in the show’s...
PWMania
Kevin Nash and Ken Shamrock Set for Action Movie “Fight Another Day”
Fight Another Day, a new action film produced by Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment, has begun filming in Toronto. Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker, Vikings) plays “a tough cop who is transported to a dystopian future, where he is forced to enter a deadly combat tournament in order to return to his past.”
realcombatmedia.com
UFC Vegas 65 Weigh-in Video
See full UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results below. Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET) Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Serghei Spivac (254) Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206) Chase Sherman (256) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259) Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170) Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts...
CBS Sports
UFC Fight Night predictions -- Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac: Fight card, start time, odds, live stream
For more than eight years, Derrick Lewis has been launching lunchbox-sized fists at the skulls of UFC heavyweights. Along the way, Lewis became the Octagon's all-time leader in knockout victories. Lewis returns on Saturday night to face Serghei Spivak in the main event of UFC Fight Night but does so with many questions surrounding his future.
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284
TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for AEW Full Gear Pre-show, Updated Line-Up
Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama has been announced for the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-show. On Friday night’s go-home episode of AEW Rampage, Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kingston and Ortiz. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Join...
NASCAR considering significant change for the 2023 season
NASCAR is considering the idea of eliminating stage cautions at road courses starting in 2023, according to The Athletic's Jeff Gluck.
nickalive.net
The United Federation Of Planets | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK
The United Federation Of Planets | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK & Ireland During Spring/Summer 2023!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 live stream results, play-by-play updates | Lewis vs. Spivac
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), streaming LIVE on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 65 will be headlined by a 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweights Derrick “Black Beast” Lewis and Serghei “Polar Bear” Spivac. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, veteran light heavyweight Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba looks to snap a two-fight losing streak by turning away hot-and-cold 185-pound “African Savage” Kennedy Nzechukwu in the UFC Vegas 65 co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, Andre Fialho and Muslim Salikhov go to war at welterweight shortly before Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Chase Sherman collide at 265 pounds.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Watch Conor’s ‘The Mac Life’ reporter, Oscar Willis, win amateur MMA debut
Look out, trolls! Mixed martial arts (MMA) media members can fight, too. Well, some of them. Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) inside Circa Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, popular MMA journalist, Oscar Willis, competed in his first amateur cage fight at Tuff-N-Uff: “Fight for Our Troops, Round 11,” defeating Jeremiah Benavidez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).
Comments / 0