Inglewood, CA

Fightful

Bellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov Retains, Usman Nurmagomedov Becomes New Champion!

A pair of new champions were crowned at Bellator 288. In the event's main event, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to retain his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The pair first fought at Bellator 277, this past April and after Anderson thoroughly dominated the champion for the majority of the fight's first three rounds, the bout was called off with just five-seconds remaining in the third round following a clash of heads, which caused a massive gash on the champion's forehead.
MMAmania.com

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’

Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February

Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
The Associated Press

Bellator MMA to make CBS debut with Fedor-Bader showdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion will make its network television debut on CBS with Fedor Emelianenko taking on heavyweight champion Ryan Bader on Feb. 4. Bellator announced the headline bouts Friday for the landmark show, which will be held at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The light heavyweight belt also is expected to be on the line at Bellator 290, with Yoel Romero scheduled to take on the winner of champion Vadim Nemkov’s meeting with Corey Anderson. CBS is getting back into MMA with Bellator, the promotion owned by the network’s parent conglomerate, Paramount Global. From 2008 to 2010, CBS aired a handful of shows from the Strikeforce promotion, which was founded and run by Bellator’s current president, Scott Coker.
INGLEWOOD, CA
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 65 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Lewis vs. Spivac

*** BREAKING: UFC Vegas 65 headliner, Derrick Lewis, has been hospitalized last-minute — details here. ***. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back at the Apex later TODAY (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to stage UFC Vegas 65. In the main event, Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergei Spivac will collide in a hard-hitting affair. Co-headlining the ESPN+-streamed event is a Light Heavyweight showdown between Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nodq.com

The 5th member of Team McIntyre for War Games revealed during WWE Smackdown

During the November 11th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, The Bloodline vs. Team McIntyre was confirmed for War Games at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. During the show, the 5th member of Team McIntyre was teased as someone that Sami Zayn would not expect. Butch defeated Zayn in the show’s...
PWMania

Kevin Nash and Ken Shamrock Set for Action Movie “Fight Another Day”

Fight Another Day, a new action film produced by Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment, has begun filming in Toronto. Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker, Vikings) plays “a tough cop who is transported to a dystopian future, where he is forced to enter a deadly combat tournament in order to return to his past.”
realcombatmedia.com

UFC Vegas 65 Weigh-in Video

See full UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results below. Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET) Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Serghei Spivac (254) Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206) Chase Sherman (256) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259) Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170) Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284

TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
PWMania

New Match Revealed for AEW Full Gear Pre-show, Updated Line-Up

Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama has been announced for the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-show. On Friday night’s go-home episode of AEW Rampage, Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kingston and Ortiz. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Join...
NEWARK, NJ
nickalive.net

The United Federation Of Planets | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK

The United Federation Of Planets | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK & Ireland During Spring/Summer 2023!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 65 live stream results, play-by-play updates | Lewis vs. Spivac

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), streaming LIVE on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 65 will be headlined by a 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweights Derrick “Black Beast” Lewis and Serghei “Polar Bear” Spivac. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, veteran light heavyweight Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba looks to snap a two-fight losing streak by turning away hot-and-cold 185-pound “African Savage” Kennedy Nzechukwu in the UFC Vegas 65 co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, Andre Fialho and Muslim Salikhov go to war at welterweight shortly before Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Chase Sherman collide at 265 pounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Watch Conor’s ‘The Mac Life’ reporter, Oscar Willis, win amateur MMA debut

Look out, trolls! Mixed martial arts (MMA) media members can fight, too. Well, some of them. Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) inside Circa Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, popular MMA journalist, Oscar Willis, competed in his first amateur cage fight at Tuff-N-Uff: “Fight for Our Troops, Round 11,” defeating Jeremiah Benavidez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).
LAS VEGAS, NV

