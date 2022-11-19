Read full article on original website
Armed robbery at Greensboro Family Dollar on W. Meadowview Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a business Tuesday night. It happened around 6:31 p.m. Officers received a report about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Meadowview Road. Investigators said a man walked into the store and stole an...
Person walking on South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro hit, taken to the hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit while walking on near South Elm-Eugene Street and I-40 Tuesday. Greensboro police said a call came in at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. The person was taken to the hospital. Police are out on the scene investigating Tuesday evening. WFMY News 2 has crews...
WXII 12
Greensboro crash kills Reidsville woman after crossing into opposite lane
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after crashing into a car in Greensboro. According to police, the crash happened Thursday on the 5100 block of West Market Street, near Muirs Chapel Road, around 4:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News.
Have you seen her? Guilford Co. deputies are searching for a missing woman with a cognitive disability
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing in Guilford County, according to deputies. Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reported 75-year-old Phyllis Carter Rollins missing Tuesday around 10:36 a.m. It should be noted that she has cognitive impairments which may affect her judgment. Deputies...
Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
Man dies after crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a car crash on West Gate City Boulevard Monday night. Tiera Chanel Whitehead, 22, was drive northeast when she made an unsafe U-turn when she hit Corey Andre Sparks, 42, on his motorcycle. Sparks was taken to the hospital where he later...
Man killed in head-on crash in Rockingham County
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m. Reidsville police and state patrol officers...
Truckers Against Trafficking to host Greensboro training on spotting warning signs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police need your help to know the signs and to help stop human trafficking. GPD is partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking to help train people on the warning signs. "We need collaboration from the community from those different industries to retail industries, transportation industries because...
WXII 12
2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
cbs17
Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
2 men facing charges following shooting in Colfax
COLFAX, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after an attempted breaking and entering at a gun store in Colfax Sunday. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the two are facing charges after an attempted breaking and entering at Colfax Gun and Ammo on West Market Street. Sheriff...
2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
Vehicle bursts into flames on Hanes Hall Blvd in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A vehicle caught on fire in Winston-Salem Monday, according to fire officials. It happened in the parking lot of the Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Fire crews are on the scene working to put out the flames of what appears to be a pick-up...
Two Triad gun stores targeted by thieves on same night
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Video from M&T’s Pawn and Gun Shop in Lexington shows an SUV plowing through the front doors of the business, creating a hole on the front of the building. The video then shows multiple people grabbing guns and shattering glass cases to take more firearms. Mark Richardson owns M&T’s. In his […]
Man dies after being hit by SUV on I-73 near Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash on I-73 Friday night. The crash happened near Pineview Road in Randolph County a little after 9:30 p.m. Officers said Nestor Aroldo Oliveros Ramos, 41, was walking across I-73 as Amber Kristine Day, 33, was...
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in North Carolina
A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday.
WXII 12
Thieves caught on camera breaking into Lexington gun store, taking off with several firearms
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington gun store is the latest target of a recent string of gun shop break-ins across the Piedmont Triad. In the last month alone, WXII has received reports of at least five of these similar crimes taking place in our area. Today, WXII spoke with...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union Employee Arrested on Embezzlement
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On August 01, Winston-Salem Police began an investigation at the request of the Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union, at 711 East Salem Avenue. Information was provided identifying a 28-year employee of the credit union, Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, as embezzling funds from member's accounts while working in a trustee role as a Financial Services Representative.
3 men dead after shooting on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are dead following a shooting Saturday on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem. Police were found three people with multiple gunshot wounds after 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem police. Ronnie Covington, 34, Charles Burns of Rural Hall, 38, and Jamarus Crews of Rural Hall,...
