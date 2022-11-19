ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
WAVY News 10

Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed in head-on crash in Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m. Reidsville police and state patrol officers...
WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
cbs17

Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
WFMY NEWS2

2 men facing charges following shooting in Colfax

COLFAX, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after an attempted breaking and entering at a gun store in Colfax Sunday. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the two are facing charges after an attempted breaking and entering at Colfax Gun and Ammo on West Market Street. Sheriff...
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
FOX8 News

Two Triad gun stores targeted by thieves on same night

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Video from M&T’s Pawn and Gun Shop in Lexington shows an SUV plowing through the front doors of the business, creating a hole on the front of the building. The video then shows multiple people grabbing guns and shattering glass cases to take more firearms. Mark Richardson owns M&T’s. In his […]
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies after being hit by SUV on I-73 near Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash on I-73 Friday night. The crash happened near Pineview Road in Randolph County a little after 9:30 p.m. Officers said Nestor Aroldo Oliveros Ramos, 41, was walking across I-73 as Amber Kristine Day, 33, was...
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union Employee Arrested on Embezzlement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On August 01, Winston-Salem Police began an investigation at the request of the Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union, at 711 East Salem Avenue. Information was provided identifying a 28-year employee of the credit union, Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, as embezzling funds from member's accounts while working in a trustee role as a Financial Services Representative.
WFMY NEWS2

3 men dead after shooting on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are dead following a shooting Saturday on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem. Police were found three people with multiple gunshot wounds after 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem police. Ronnie Covington, 34, Charles Burns of Rural Hall, 38, and Jamarus Crews of Rural Hall,...
