Nevada State

2news.com

Unemployment rate increases in October, lowest in Lander County

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) October 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in October 2022 which increased by 0.2 percentage points from September 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates...
LANDER COUNTY, NV
2news.com

NDA requesting applications for food insecurity data collection and tracking

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is seeking to partner with a Nevada-based organization to develop a data collection methodology to track overall food insecurity data in Nevada, including the efforts of multiple food assistance programs relative to projected need and subsequent outcomes. The NDA expects this project to be...
NEVADA STATE

