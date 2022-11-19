Read full article on original website
Food Bank utilizes match to maximize Giving Tuesday impact to fight childhood hunger
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is maximizing Giving Tuesday donations with a match offer to help to fund their Child Nutrition programs, which support children who face hunger through a variety of programs. With the support of John Anderson Construction, Inc. and their generous matching donation, the Food Bank...
Unemployment rate increases in October, lowest in Lander County
According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) October 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in October 2022 which increased by 0.2 percentage points from September 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates...
Governor Sisolak announces appointment of Patricia Lee to the Nevada Supreme Court, Seat F
(November 21, 2022) Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Patricia Lee, Esq., to the Nevada Supreme Court, Seat F, effective immediately. Lee is a partner at Hutchison and Steffen, where she has worked since 2002. She became a partner in 2009, and primarily engages in complex commercial...
NDA requesting applications for food insecurity data collection and tracking
The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is seeking to partner with a Nevada-based organization to develop a data collection methodology to track overall food insecurity data in Nevada, including the efforts of multiple food assistance programs relative to projected need and subsequent outcomes. The NDA expects this project to be...
