ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 9

AM WA
4d ago

eff these law makers! I don't trust the court system at all at this point! Lesson learned a long time ago before all these new laws being passed. They coddle and protect criminals and the hell with the survivors. If a violent crime happens I suggest calling the corner to pick up the criminal vs the police. Nothing against the police. It's the courts to uphold justice I don't trust. Never again.

Reply
8
Gussie Mamere
4d ago

I would like to know why is it that victims and their family get a life sentence undeserving after a murder is committed but the murderer who perpetrated the crime gets only a 20 or more term instead of a life sentence... When they were the one who chose to take life and commit a horrible crime... Why is this even possible that a Murderer gets out and a chance at a life outside of prison walls?

Reply
8
Tom L
3d ago

Here is a great example of how a democratic run state is a complete failure, they let criminal loose, defund the police, pass ever more gun control on the law abiding thus reducing your ability to defend yourself or your family taxpayers pay more and more and get less, and less, victims and the citizens never get true justice because of these democrat politicians, but the big population based city's around puget sound, and south to Vancouver keep voting them in and things get worse, all the while blaming the other political party yet they have been the ones in control all along, unless this changes someday things like this will always continue. And things will continue to get worse.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

SW Washington Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Daughter

A Clark County Superior Court jury found a Vancouver man guilty Monday morning of second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of his infant daughter. The jury was hung on a charge of second-degree murder, and the judge ordered a mistrial on that count. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is scheduled to...
VANCOUVER, WA
houston-today.com

17-year-old charged, cache of loaded guns and dangerous weapons seized in Vancouver

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after Vancouver police say they discovered him breaking into a rooming house unit while holding a loaded gun on Saturday (Nov. 19). The Vancouver Police Department says its officers were called to the Grand Union Hotel SRO at the corner of Abbott and West Hastings streets for a report that someone was unlawfully entering a room. When officers arrived, they found a teen boy holding a loaded gun, VPD says.
VANCOUVER, WA
canbyfirst.com

Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide

A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man arrested in 2019 homicide, held without bail

Federal law-enforcement officers have arrested a Portland man suspected of fatally shooting 39-year-old Quincy Gill in Northeast Portland in December 2019, Portland police said Friday. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force took Elijah L. Thomas of Portland into custody on Thursday. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy