A 17-year-old boy has been charged after Vancouver police say they discovered him breaking into a rooming house unit while holding a loaded gun on Saturday (Nov. 19). The Vancouver Police Department says its officers were called to the Grand Union Hotel SRO at the corner of Abbott and West Hastings streets for a report that someone was unlawfully entering a room. When officers arrived, they found a teen boy holding a loaded gun, VPD says.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO