Bridgeport, OH

Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture

By Steve Moore
 4 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)

UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour.

Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building that houses Wilson Furniture in Bridgeport.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the back of the building. Local crews are responding, but details are limited at this time.

Janice Selmon
4d ago

Prayers sent out to all who are there that they are safe prayers for the Wilson family a business I can remember since I was a kid 🙏🙏

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

