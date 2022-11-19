Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)

UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour.

Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building that houses Wilson Furniture in Bridgeport.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the back of the building. Local crews are responding, but details are limited at this time.

Stay with 7NEWS as we gather more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.