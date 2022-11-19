Read full article on original website
Dysart 10-year-old named Kid Captain for Nebraska at Iowa game
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 10-year-old boy from Dysart will be the Kid Captain this week for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick on Friday. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Dylan McGivern and his younger brother were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a condition that causes progressive muscle degeneration.
Iowa Could Be Without Its Top Play Maker Against Nebraska
To say that this has been an up-and-down season for Iowa football would be an understatement. First, fans suffered through offensive woes so severe that jobs were on the line. Now, this Iowa team is one win away from a second straight Big Ten Championship Game. But the football gods have spoken again as Iowa could be without its biggest offensive weapon on Friday.
Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62. The Hawkeyes came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points but were held to a season low in scoring. No other Iowa player but Clark scored in double figures.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
5th grader gets surprise celebration at Linn-Mar following final chemo treatment
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A fifth-grade girl in the Linn-Mar Community School district got a surprise celebration, marking the end of her chemotherapy treatments. Bella Saul arrived at school on Monday, following her battle with bone cancer. Bella finished her chemo treatments last Friday after a long battle with Osteosarcoma.
Pitbull to perform at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Rapper Pitbull is coming to the Great Jones County Fair next summer. Fair organizers made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday, saying the concert is planned for July 21, 2023. Tickets are expected to go on sale on Friday. Next year’s Great Jones County Fair is scheduled...
Xavier's Dave Gearhart has served as a statistician for 50 years
Xavier's Dave Gearhart has served as a statistician for 50 years
Two injured in Waterloo shooting
Two injured in Waterloo shooting
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses
MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday. In a Facebook post, district leaders said they are canceling all activities, including classes and practices, because of a high number of illnesses among students and staff. The schools are expected to remain closed until Friday. District...
Dubuque school officials work to address dropping attendance rates
Dubuque school officials work to address dropping attendance rates
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
Even Warmer Midweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanksgiving week travel continues to be good. Overnight look for the sky to remain mostly clear. As a storm takes shape to the south moisture starts to stream northward. Clouds move in during the day on Wednesday with some isolated showers and drizzle possible on Thursday. This should provide no major travel disruptions. Black Friday sees a bit of a northwest wind dropping highs in the lower 40s. The remains of the holiday weekend look seasonable with a slight chance of precipitation Saturday night into early Sunday. Have a great night!
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022
Dubuque city staff to present proposal for Five Flags Center renovation
Dubuque city staff to present proposal for Five Flags Center renovation
‘These are supposed to be safe spaces’: Basix owner reacts to Club Q shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Jason Zeman, owner of Basix in Cedar Rapids and Studio 13 in Iowa City, called the fatal mass shooting at an LGBT bar in Colorado Springs over the weekend “a violation.”. “It was devastating,” said Zeman. “Brought back memories of Pulse.” The shooting at Pulse...
No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa. With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s layup with 7:12 left in the first quarter put Creighton in front 6-5 and the Bluejays never trailed again.
Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids
Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids
History Center in Cedar Rapids shares former Armstrong Department Story Christmas display
History Center in Cedar Rapids shares former Armstrong Department Story Christmas display
