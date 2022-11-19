Read full article on original website
Related
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kptv.com
What to expect if you’re traveling this Thanksgiving in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The holidays are the busiest time of year to travel and with Thanksgiving just two days away, people are getting ready to hit the road. Gas prices are dropping all over the country, some to less than $4 a gallon. The national average for regular gas is $3.64 a gallon. The average in Oregon is $4.60, nearly a dollar more than last year around this time. However, there are some gas stations that have dropped significantly. At a Fred Meyer in Beaverton, regular gas costs $3.99 a gallon and at Costco, it’s $3.89.
kptv.com
World’s most expensive spice saffron can be found in Oregon
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) – Saffron is regarded as one of the most expensive spices in the world! Typically grown in the Middle East, it can now be found right here in Oregon. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Golden Tradition Saffron Company to learn more about the spice...
opb.org
Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon
Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animals to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. “Community effort is...
Channel 6000
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
opb.org
In Eastern Oregon, a labor shortage is making it harder to remove snow and ice from state highways
The Oregon Department of Transportation has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in Eastern Oregon. Most of these open positions are for snow plow drivers in charge of clearing roads and highways. “It’s been a struggle,” said Rich Lani, a regional district manager...
philomathnews.com
Free fishing available to Oregonians on Nov. 25-26
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will waive the need for a license on the Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving for its “Free Fishing Days” event. On Nov. 25-26, licenses, tags or endorsements are not needed to fish anywhere in Oregon that’s open to the public. Area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply.For tips and fishing spots to consider in the Willamette Zone, see ODFW’s website.
kptv.com
Oregon ends residency rule for Death with Dignity law, challenges remain for out-of-state patients
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This year marks the 25th anniversary of Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act. Oregon was the first state in the nation to allow medical aid in dying, and now the state is lifting its residency requirement. People from across the country are contacting Oregon physicians to...
opb.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
beachconnection.net
Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
focushillsboro.com
Why Oregon Diesel Regulations Are So Low
Oregon Diesel: Based on a cancer standard that the state accepted, the Oregon Legislature established in 2007 a mandate for the state to cut diesel pollution by 85% within a decade. This obligation was based on a cancer benchmark. Industry lobbying succeeded in dissuading the state from adopting the more...
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
opb.org
New limits on Oregon State Hospital to be tested in court
Disability advocates, the Oregon Health Authority, county governments, public defenders, district attorneys, state court judges and several large hospital systems are set to meet in federal court Monday to discuss and debate the problems plaguing the Oregon State Hospital. Capacity issues have strained the state’s psychiatric facility for years.
Hillsboro, other cities file lawsuit against state
The city has been threatening legal action for months over climate rules it says are too sweeping and impractical. The coalition of cities that have banded together to sue the state of Oregon have officially filed legal action against the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), new court filings show. The legal action comes after multiple jurisdictions throughout Oregon, including the city of Hillsboro, complained about the state's new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rules, drafted by the DLCD and enacted earlier this year. They say the rules are too sweeping and impactful to the...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregons's Measure 114 Challenged in Court, Gunman Attacks Patrons at Colorado Gay Club, and Qatar's World Cup is a Big Bummer
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland. I'm starting this...
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
Comments / 2