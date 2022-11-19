Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool students to hold White Christmas performance next month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Homeschool Connection and the Oaks Academy of Arts will perform their third White Christmas production December 8, 9, and 10 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall. 101 Area homeschool students will be singing, dancing, playing instruments and doing dramatic scenes. There will be photo...
Chaplains to feed first responders Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The chaplains for law enforcement and the fire department in Hutchinson are going to feed those they serve on Thanksgiving. "This Thursday, we are providing Thanksgiving meals to our law enforcement, fire department and all first responders that will be out there protecting us and serving us while we are enjoying Thanksgiving with our family," said Chaplain Richard Haley.
Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
Project Concern raises over $12,000 in 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Project Concern donations have concluded at the Eagle Media Center in Hutchinson. The 2022 total is down slightly from 2021, with listeners contributing $12,790.28 this year. Dillons is also contributing $2500 in gift card value to add to the total. KWBW’s Project Concern for...
K-State mobile surgery unit helps Hutchinson cats
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Street Cat Society was able to hold another spay/neuter and vaccinate event Saturday. They said that nearly 300 cats have been fixed this year, including 50 this past Saturday. They partnered with the KSU College of Veterinary Medicine, and the Hutchinson Animal Shelter. The...
Cosmosphere participating in Museum Store Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, over 1,800 museum stores representing all fifty states, 24 countries, and five continents will offer shopping at museums and cultural institutions. The Cosmosphere Gift Store will participate and join museum stores worldwide by offering quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational...
Toy Run brings back bikes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run over the weekend in Hutchinson saw 380 motorcycles, 835 toys, more than 150 bicycles donated, and 148 bowls of chili served on Nov. 20. The toy run started at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles, 129 E. Sherman St. Riders and...
Reno County commissioners to break three way township voting tie Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners will decide the township clerk for Grove Township at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, as there was a three-way tie in the election for the post. "They each got one vote," said Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager. "I couldn't even tell you for sure if...
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
Hutchinson City Manager search down to two finalists
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher let Hutch Post know that there will be two candidates interviewing for the job he is holding. Those interviews will happen on Tuesday with the Hutchinson City Council. "Both candidates are well educated and have previous experience as a local...
First Native American astronaut at Cosmosphere Dec. 6
Former NASA astronaut and children’s book author, Commander John B. Herrington, Chickasaw, will be at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kan. on Dec. 6. Commander John B. Herrington is a retired Naval Aviator and engineer who holds a PhD in education. He now devotes himself to teaching others about the...
30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
🏈 Dragons to meet Coffeyville In NJCAA semifinal game
The official pairings for the NJCAA Division I Football National Semifinals have been released and one of the matchups will be an all-Jayhawk Conference showdown at Gowans Stadium. The No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Hutchinson Community College Football team will play host to the No. 4 Coffeyville Red Ravens at 2...
Project after holiday will close South Main
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 28th, Elite Pro Services will begin installing a new fire line at 10 South Main St. in Hutchinson. This project will require closing Main Street to through traffic from Avenue A to Sherman. Parking will be open and accessible to traffic within the block, but traffic will not be able to cross the work zone at 10 South Main.
Fire Marshal: If you want fried turkey for your holiday meal, do it safely
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Marshal Mike Cain is clear. Frying your Thanksgiving turkey has its risks, but if you feel it necessary, there are some precautions you should take. "It should be in a commercially made, purchased fryer, not a homemade fryer," Cain said. "That's because the commercial...
🏀 MBB: Blue Dragon Men stay in top 10 of NJCAA Rankings
The Hutchinson Community College Men's Basketball team remained in the top 10 of the latest NJCAA Division I basketball rankings, which were released Monday, being tapped No. 9. The Blue Dragons were handed their first loss of the season on the road to Cloud County 90-75 Saturday in Concordia. Hutchinson...
🏀 WBB: Dragon Women fall out of top 10 to No. 12 in latest NJCAA Poll
After suffering its first loss of the season, the Hutchinson Community College Women's Basketball team looks to hit the reset button heading into a short prep window for its next game on Tuesday. The Blue Dragons landed just outside the Top 10 in the latest NJCAA Division I rankings, coming...
🎥 Chimpanzee mom and new baby reunited at Kansas zoo
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A baby chimp was born at The Sedgwick County Zoo this week. Chimpanzee Mahale gave birth to a baby boy via C-section performed by Dr. Laura Whisler and Dr. Janna Chibry of College Hill OB-GYN along with the Zoo Veterinary team, according to a statement from the zoo.
🏈 Blue Dragons No. 1 in final NJCAA Football Poll
The Jayhawk Conference champion Hutchinson Community College Football team will head into the NJCAA National Playoffs as the No. 1 team in the nation. The final regular-regular season poll was released on Monday and the unbeaten Blue Dragons (10-0) stayed on top for the seventh-straight week and will play host to 1 of the 2 NJCAA National semifinals on the weekend of December 3rd at Gowans Stadium.
🏀 Shockers Shut Down GCU, Advance to HOF Classic Final
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Wichita State will play for the Hall of Fame Classic title after taking down Grand Canyon, 55-43, Monday afternoon at the T-Mobile Center. Craig Porter Jr. and Xavier Bell scored 14 points each and Jaykwon Walton added 10 for WSU (3-1), which held GCU to 27% from the field – lowest by a Division I Shocker opponent in nearly six years.
