A shipping container explosion in Utah County has left a man in critical condition with major life-threatening burns to his body. Police received a call Saturday morning at around 10 a.m. about the explosion which took place in the far southwest corner of the county. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, several different flammable fuels were in the shipping container and were ignited after the victim walked into the container and lit a propane heater on the far side of the container. As the victim walked towards the entrance of the container, the vapors inside ignited resulting in the explosion.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO