ksl.com
Donation will help more Utah families diagnose infants, children with genetic disease
SALT LAKE CITY — When a child or infant has a rare disease, getting a diagnosis can be a significant hurdle before finding the best treatment. Families often go to multiple doctors' offices and specialists to learn how to best help their child. In today's world, a detailed look at genetics can lead to the end of their diagnostic quest.
Ogden school mourns the loss of teacher
An Ogden school and the local community are mourning the loss of one of their own after an accidental shooting over the weekend.
KSLTV
Sandy man still struggling with injuries after four teens attacked him
SANDY, Utah — Mykl Neufeld’s bedroom window backs up to Dewey Bluth Park in Sandy. On Oct. 17, the weather was warm. He had just arrived home after a bike ride and his window was open. “I heard a bunch of yelling and screaming, basically a whole bunch...
KSLTV
Miller family provides meals, resources for homeless community
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are giving back to their community through an annual tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing homelessness. Continuing the Thanksgiving tradition, the Larry H. Miller family hoped to serve more than 3,000 people on Monday. This is their 24th consecutive year serving a...
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
Ogden woman remembered by loved ones after accidental shooting
Jaycee Gray Trivino was a lot of things to the Ogden Community: a daughter, a sister, an artist, a dancer, a teacher, and just an overall good person.
kslnewsradio.com
Companies around Utah offer free Thanksgiving meals and more
SALT LAKE CITY — From veterans to those experiencing homelessness, Utah companies are working to make Thanksgiving more accessible to all by offering free Thanksgiving meals. The Miller Family Foundation is one of those organizations, and is providing 3,200 meals for Utahns experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. The Miller...
upr.org
Thanksgiving tradition offers free food and services to SLC's unhoused residents
Salt Lake City kicked off Thanksgiving week by providing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and other services to its unhoused and food-insecure residents on Monday. The event has happened for the last 24 years and gives attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center access not just to a hearty meal but a wide variety of services, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, clothes and free transit passes from the Utah Transit Authority.
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family members left devastated after 29 y/o woman dies in SLC shooting
A family is dealing with the unfathomable loss of their loved one. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say a 29-year-old mother was shot and killed near a nightclub after getting involved in an altercation.
KSLTV
Ogden performing arts community mourns loss of Highland Junior High teacher
OGDEN, Utah — If only you knew her. Kassie Searle says she has been fortunate enough to know Jaycee Gray Trivino for more than a decade. “I started knowing Jaycee when she was a teenager at the dance studio,” Searle said. “She was a light to everyone.”
ksl.com
Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to Salt Lake college campus
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who said he was afraid that a school shooting might happen was arrested after police say he brought his own gun on campus at a private Salt Lake college. On Monday, a 21-year-old man was arrested at Ensign College, 95 N. 300 West,...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Silver Alert canceled for Kaysville man
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 — A Silver Alert issued Monday for 80-year-old Jesus “Jessie” Nieves has been canceled by Kaysville police. The department shared no additional information on the cancelation.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
kslnewsradio.com
Rocky Mountain Power asking customers to lend a hand to those in need
SALT LAKE CITY — During the month of November, Rocky Mountain Power is providing a way for its customers to help those in need stay warm, through the Lend a Hand program. According to a news release from RMP, the company will donate $2 for every $1 donated by customers up to $120,000.
ksl.com
Thanksgiving forecast: Light mountain snow possible but inversion likely to linger in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — It appears that weather won't be an issue for travelers heading in, out and around Utah this Thanksgiving — aside from a weak storm system that could provide a few inches of snow in the northern Utah mountains Wednesday. That's because high-pressure systems are...
ksl.com
Utah's LGBTQ community mourns on Transgender Day of Remembrance, made heavier by Colorado shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — For some Utahns, the news of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado came on an already emotional day of paying tribute to transgender people who lost their lives to violence. Outside the city-county building in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday, people solemnly...
upr.org
Man in critical condition after shipping container explosion leaves him with life-threatening burns
A shipping container explosion in Utah County has left a man in critical condition with major life-threatening burns to his body. Police received a call Saturday morning at around 10 a.m. about the explosion which took place in the far southwest corner of the county. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, several different flammable fuels were in the shipping container and were ignited after the victim walked into the container and lit a propane heater on the far side of the container. As the victim walked towards the entrance of the container, the vapors inside ignited resulting in the explosion.
Utah housing market sees nation’s biggest decline in October home sales, RE/MAX reports
The Salt Lake City metro area in Utah saw the nation’s most dramatic decline in closed real estate transactions, according to RE/MAX’s national housing report. Salt Lake City ranked for the largest boost to home sale inventory, as well as a big increase for days on market.
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
