ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 90

PolishTexan
4d ago

First, love the title! And they wonder why there is no trust with the media. A tank is an aggressive, offensive weapon with multiple fire systems. The 113 is a means to transport troops and has armament to defend itself. 4 passengers vs. 15; that’s not by coincidence.Why are they needed? Because they’re better armed than we are, though I wouldn’t want to step back in one of those things. When CA sent us to the border in 2010 all we could do was man “identification spots” (meaning spotting illegals, radio in locations, & watch them walk right past you.Zero ammo to defend ourselves yet M2 .50 machine guns among the coyotes and drug cartels are common place. If are troops are there might as well give them the toys we spend as this money on.

Reply
27
reality isn't real
4d ago

It is an invasion. our economy is bad enough without the invasion of immigrants at the Mexican border. no other countries would allow this without military action. It's time to stop the bleeding of our country. because if we don't we will be just like Mexico itself.

Reply(3)
16
WillNotBeInfringed
4d ago

Get em Abbott! It's about time we take control of the problem seeing as the feds aren't going to! Send em back where they came from.. gloves off!

Reply(5)
13
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Murder for hire: Woman convicted for attempt to execute Mission resident

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman from California was convicted Monday for the 2018 murder for hire arrangement intending to target a person residing in Mission. Viola Elizabeth Garcia, 52, was found guilty for conspiracy to commit murder for hire, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.
MISSION, TX
KHOU

Texas Supreme Court says Harris County can include 2,100 late-cast ballots in certifying midterm election results

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can include about 2,100 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting when officials certify the midterm results. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
proclaimerscv.com

As ”HHSC and Governor- Greg Abbott Announce $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families.” Are You Also Eligible?

For Texas families with kids who suddenly lost access to federally funded summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19, Governor- Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had got permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal

Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

TribCast: The future of rural Texas

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Texas Tribune regional editor Nic Garcia guest-hosts from Texas Tech University for a discussion about the issues facing the rural residents of the state.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on the rise in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the day dedicated to remembering trans- and nonbinary victims of violence, there are suddenly five more deaths to mourn in Colorado.The news doesn't deter Rev. Yadi Martinez Reyna from holding service at New Church in Dallas. "With the shooting happening, it just reiterates that there is still so much hate in the world," they said.New Church embraces the LGBTQ+ community. "To create a service like this is to literally open the doors and say we will not be afraid," said Martinez Reyna, "and we will continue to create spaces where people can feel welcome."Earlier this month, the...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy