Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
UDOT warns of traffic delays due to Thanksgiving holiday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead this holiday season, citing possible delays out on the roadways. Traffic engineers believe Interstate 15 could see “heavy traffic” on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The following delays are expected...
Holiday Travel: What will the busiest days be this week at SLC Airport and how to handle them?
As we approach Thanksgiving weekend – the beginning of the holiday travel season – those at Salt Lake City International Airport are preparing to welcome thousands of passengers this week.
The IUP Panel debates the gondola proposal for Little Cottonwood Canyon
There's no question that something needs to be done to alleviate traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon, but the best solution has become a heated debate in our community.
kjzz.com
No injuries after truck hauling dirt overturns in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was uninjured after a truck hauling dirt overturned in Summit County. Park City fire officials said multiple engines responded to the scene along with Utah Highway Patrol. They arrived at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday to Aerie Drive and Deer Valley Drive.
KSLTV
Packed holiday flights: how Salt Lake City International stacks up against the nation’s largest airports in delays and cancelations
SALT LAKE CITY — Travelers, brace yourselves: holiday flights will be packed. And it will make for an interesting test for the new Salt Lake City International Airport as the number of travelers coming through the doors is expected to be at or very close to pre-pandemic levels. Airlines have cut back thousands of flights going into the holidays in efforts to curb the surge of delays and cancellations that hit airports over the summer. So, we wanted to see how Salt Lake International stacks up.
ksl.com
Housing market: This Utah metro saw nation's biggest drop in sales
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City metro area is among the top housing markets in the U.S. to see the most dramatic yearly declines in home sales and boosts to for-sale inventory since high interest rates have taken a toll on the national market. That's according to...
upr.org
Thanksgiving tradition offers free food and services to SLC's unhoused residents
Salt Lake City kicked off Thanksgiving week by providing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and other services to its unhoused and food-insecure residents on Monday. The event has happened for the last 24 years and gives attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center access not just to a hearty meal but a wide variety of services, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, clothes and free transit passes from the Utah Transit Authority.
ksl.com
Analysis shows 'sizable' gap in Salt Lake's west side/east side voter turnout
SALT LAKE CITY — Voters on Salt Lake City's west side turned out for the 2022 midterms at a much lower rate than their east-side counterparts. A KSL.com analysis of precinct data showed that the average voter turnout for west-side voting precincts was 50% compared to 69.8% of east-side precincts. Voter turnout for Salt Lake County overall was 64%.
multifamilybiz.com
Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City with One Burton Apartment Community in New Downtown District
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Safehold, the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a $26.5 million ground lease to facilitate the ground-up development of One Burton, a fully amenitized 180-unit multifamily project located in South Salt Lake's new downtown district. The Qualified Opportunity Zone...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSLTV
‘Light the World’ giving machines open at Salt Lake shopping center
SALT LAKE CITY — The annual “Light the World” giving machines kicked off at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City Tuesday. This is the sixth year for the very popular giving machines, which have contributed more than $15 million to critical charities worldwide. The giving machines...
KSLTV
Kicking off the Ogden Christmas Tree Jubilee with Casey Scott
OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott was in Ogden Tuesday morning to help kick off the Christmas season at the city’s annual Christmas Tree Jubilee. From the Weber School Foundation: “Christmas Tree Jubilee is the ultimate kickoff to the holiday season and a treasured tradition for our community! We are so excited to be holding an in-person event this year. This is the largest fundraising event for Weber School Foundation and proceeds fund class and school grants, field trips, enhanced educational programs and opportunities, special needs adaptive equipment and so much more. For event questions or information please call the Foundation office at (801) 476-7896.”
viatravelers.com
25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City is located in Salt Lake County, Utah and is named after the Great Salt Lake which borders the city. Prior to settlement by early pioneers, the area was inhabited by the Shoshone, Weber Ute, and Paiute Indian tribes. Though several expeditions came through Utah as they surveyed...
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KSLTV
Utah’s Festival of Trees returns to an in-person event
SANDY, Utah — The Festival of Trees will be returning as an in-person event to benefit medical care for kids at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital for the first time since 2019. A more than 50-year-old Utah tradition, the Festival of Trees features tons of extravagant trees, wreaths, hand-made...
KSLTV
Utah’s LGBTQ community mourns on Transgender Day of Remembrance, made heavier by Colorado shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — For some Utahns, the news of a mass shooting against the LGBTQ community in Colorado came on an already emotional day of paying tribute to transgender people who lost their lives to violence. Outside the city-county building in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday, people solemnly...
news3lv.com
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
kslnewsradio.com
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass
SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
KUTV
Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
KSLTV
Utahns react to mass shooting in Colorado Springs
SALT LAKE CITY — Politicians, leaders and advocacy groups around the state shared messages of grief and calls for action after a tragic mass shooting took the lives of five and injured 25 others. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox responded to a tweet from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and pleaded...
Comments / 0