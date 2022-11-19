ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Related
KSLTV

UDOT warns of traffic delays due to Thanksgiving holiday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead this holiday season, citing possible delays out on the roadways. Traffic engineers believe Interstate 15 could see “heavy traffic” on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The following delays are expected...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

No injuries after truck hauling dirt overturns in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was uninjured after a truck hauling dirt overturned in Summit County. Park City fire officials said multiple engines responded to the scene along with Utah Highway Patrol. They arrived at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday to Aerie Drive and Deer Valley Drive.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Packed holiday flights: how Salt Lake City International stacks up against the nation’s largest airports in delays and cancelations

SALT LAKE CITY — Travelers, brace yourselves: holiday flights will be packed. And it will make for an interesting test for the new Salt Lake City International Airport as the number of travelers coming through the doors is expected to be at or very close to pre-pandemic levels. Airlines have cut back thousands of flights going into the holidays in efforts to curb the surge of delays and cancellations that hit airports over the summer. So, we wanted to see how Salt Lake International stacks up.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Thanksgiving tradition offers free food and services to SLC's unhoused residents

Salt Lake City kicked off Thanksgiving week by providing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and other services to its unhoused and food-insecure residents on Monday. The event has happened for the last 24 years and gives attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center access not just to a hearty meal but a wide variety of services, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, clothes and free transit passes from the Utah Transit Authority.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Analysis shows 'sizable' gap in Salt Lake's west side/east side voter turnout

SALT LAKE CITY — Voters on Salt Lake City's west side turned out for the 2022 midterms at a much lower rate than their east-side counterparts. A KSL.com analysis of precinct data showed that the average voter turnout for west-side voting precincts was 50% compared to 69.8% of east-side precincts. Voter turnout for Salt Lake County overall was 64%.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
multifamilybiz.com

Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City with One Burton Apartment Community in New Downtown District

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Safehold, the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a $26.5 million ground lease to facilitate the ground-up development of One Burton, a fully amenitized 180-unit multifamily project located in South Salt Lake's new downtown district. The Qualified Opportunity Zone...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Kicking off the Ogden Christmas Tree Jubilee with Casey Scott

OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott was in Ogden Tuesday morning to help kick off the Christmas season at the city’s annual Christmas Tree Jubilee. From the Weber School Foundation: “Christmas Tree Jubilee is the ultimate kickoff to the holiday season and a treasured tradition for our community! We are so excited to be holding an in-person event this year. This is the largest fundraising event for Weber School Foundation and proceeds fund class and school grants, field trips, enhanced educational programs and opportunities, special needs adaptive equipment and so much more. For event questions or information please call the Foundation office at (801) 476-7896.”
OGDEN, UT
viatravelers.com

25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City is located in Salt Lake County, Utah and is named after the Great Salt Lake which borders the city. Prior to settlement by early pioneers, the area was inhabited by the Shoshone, Weber Ute, and Paiute Indian tribes. Though several expeditions came through Utah as they surveyed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s Festival of Trees returns to an in-person event

SANDY, Utah — The Festival of Trees will be returning as an in-person event to benefit medical care for kids at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital for the first time since 2019. A more than 50-year-old Utah tradition, the Festival of Trees features tons of extravagant trees, wreaths, hand-made...
SANDY, UT
news3lv.com

Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass

SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utahns react to mass shooting in Colorado Springs

SALT LAKE CITY — Politicians, leaders and advocacy groups around the state shared messages of grief and calls for action after a tragic mass shooting took the lives of five and injured 25 others. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox responded to a tweet from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and pleaded...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

