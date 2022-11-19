DA: Lowell deadly shooting followed traffic dispute

LOWELL, Mass. — Officials in Lowell are releasing new details regarding a shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old, earlier this week.

26-Year-old Odogwu Ganobi was shot and killed on November 15th in the area of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue in Lowell. Officials are now saying that shooting followed a “verbal altercation” between Ganobi and two people he didn’t know.

“As part of the active investigation into this case, police developed information that the victim and two individuals became involved in a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute. Shortly after the altercation began the victim was fatally shot,” the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a release issued Friday night.

Officials are saying they believe one of the individuals involved is a Hispanic male, approximately 5′7″ tall, with a slender build. A description of the other individual has not been released at this time.

Police investigating this shooting ask anyone that may know who these individuals are to give the Lowell Police a call.

The Middlesex DA, Lowell Police, and Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

