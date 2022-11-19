ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Bengals are off to a strong start to the second half of this season: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are looking good to start the second half of the 2022 season. After a well-rested bye week, the Bengals take advantage of that with a crucial 37-30 victory over Pittsburgh on the road. Although far from perfect, the Bengals’ offense did what it needed to do without Ja’Marr Chase or Joe Mixon, who exited the game with a concussion.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Joe Thomas officially named a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Joe Thomas got one step closer to Canton on Tuesday. The legendary Browns left tackle was named as one of 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. He is one of five first-year nominees named a semifinalist. The other four are: offensive lineman Jahri Evans, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison and defensive back Darrelle Revis. Each last played in the 2017 season.
Bengals vs. Titans: What’s the line on Sunday’s game?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.
