Amid rising prices, demand for free turkeys in South Florida also up

 4 days ago

MIAMI - Thanksgiving turkey could cost 21 percent more this year for shoppers, according to the American Farm Bureau Association.

That is why some families may end up struggling to put a holiday meal on the table this year.

"Food prices are behind the gas prices, so I think everybody is here because it's free," said Walter Hernandez, one of hundreds of people in line Friday at the Miami Marlins annual Home Plate Meals Thanksgiving distribution, adding that it's been a tough year because of inflation. "It's going to help me even though it's $50. It's going to help everybody."

A similar struggle is also happening at Joshua's Heart, a food pantry based in North Miami Beach.

"Not only has the cost gone up but availability is lowered," said Conrad Schultz, who works with the group. "I've been doing this for about three years, and the first year I saw pallets."

Schultz has been driving across Miami-Dade to collect turkeys from people or groups willing to donate them to those in need.

"We gave out about 300 yesterday so right now we're probably around like 80," he said.

The food pantry workers are worried they may come up a few hundred turkeys short before their giveaway next week.

Free turkeys were distributed Friday in South Florida. CBS 4

The situation is similar at Camillus House in Miami.

"And the needs are getting bigger," said Sam Gil, senior vice president of the group. "We're seeing a lot more families come through Camillus House looking for help."

The house helps to serve 800 meals a day, and provides shelter to homeless people.

"We give weekly food boxes to families," Gil said. "We're seeing a dramatic increase in that."

They estimate it costs $50,000 a month to buy food, where it previously cost $28,000 before skyrocketing inflation, so they have had to get creative to reduce expenses.

"For example, we may have planned to paint a facility this year," Gil said. "And we may say, 'OK, listen, we may be able to wait another 12 to 24 months.'"

Both organizations expect the demand to grow even more in the months ahead.

"Please come help us, we're trying to help as many people as we can," Schultz said. "There's a lot of families that hurting this year, with inflation being what it is, this is the year, if you really want to make a difference this is the time."

