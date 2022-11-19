Read full article on original website
kpic
Gov. Brown pardons past simple marijuana possession offenses for over 45,000 Oregonians
Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she would be pardoning past simple marijuana possession offenses for an estimated 45,000 people across the state. The move will forgive more than $14 million in fines and fees linked to prior offenses. The pardon applies to Oregon convictions for possession of an ounce or...
Readers respond: Voters fooled by Oregon Measure 114
It’s a sad day in Oregon to see how many ignorant and uninformed people have voted yes on measures that should have been a resounding “no” vote. Today, I’m addressing just Measure 114. The five biggest financial contributors to the “yes” vote on Measure 114 are...
KREM
No, Washington is not adding an additional 46-cent gas tax in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting January 1, 2023, drivers in Washington might have to shell out even more for a gallon of gas, but just how much the increase could be is widely debated. A new law passed by state lawmakers, aimed at curbing carbon emissions, takes effect in less...
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in December for Oregonians
Oregonians receiving SNAP benefits will be getting some added help in December.
opb.org
In Eastern Oregon, a labor shortage is making it harder to remove snow and ice from state highways
The Oregon Department of Transportation has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in Eastern Oregon. Most of these open positions are for snow plow drivers in charge of clearing roads and highways. “It’s been a struggle,” said Rich Lani, a regional district manager...
The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…
If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
kpic
Geologists: Cluster of earthquakes common off Oregon coast
COOS BAY, Ore. — When the earth shakes off the Oregon coast, geologists say it's a reminder to be prepared. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, last week dozens of earthquakes rumbled near the Blanco Fracture Zone in a matter of days. The Zone runs at a northwesterly angle...
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
kpic
Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
Oregon’s Measure 114 sees first challenge: Oregon Firearms Federation files lawsuit to try to stop strict new gun limits
The Oregon Firearms Federation late Friday filed a federal suit against Gov. Kate Brown and the state’s attorney general, urging a judge to bar the recent voter-approved gun control Measure 114 from taking effect next month. The federation, joined by the Sherman County sheriff and a Marion County gun...
Tri-Cities pizza restaurant to pay $11,000 for refusing service to disabled customer
They could face up to $75,000 in fines if they fail to take corrective action.
‘It’s really tragic’: Millions of Oregonians in need of food assistance during holidays
The Oregon Food Bank says 1.5 million people are seeking food assistance in Oregon this year, which is double the number who relied on food banks before the pandemic.
mediafeed.org
Washington state first-time buyer’s assistance programs
With its abundance of forests, mountains, and water, Washington is an incredibly beautiful state. It’s also a great place to work: The booming tech scene has created numerous job opportunities. It’s no wonder then that so many people, including first-time buyers, are looking to purchase a home in the Evergreen State.
Umatilla School District cancels school Tuesday due to rise in illnesses
UMATILLA, Oregon — Umatilla School District Students are starting their Thanksgiving break early due to illness. In a letter sent to families and posted on social media, the school district said there was a surge of illnesses this week. According to the district, more than 3o% of McNary Heights Elementary School students were absent Monday, Nov. 21. Umatilla High...
KIRO 7 Investigates: Dozens in Washington could be paid thousands waiting in jail for treatment
SEATTLE — A KIRO 7 investigation discovered judges have ordered dozens of people to receive thousands of dollars in payments from the state for waiting in jail for mental health treatment, so they can participate in their own trials. They include Alexander Jay, accused of throwing a Seattle nurse...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 18-19, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Oregon wildfires in November? ODF explains ‘pretty unusual’ fire activity
Despite rainy, cool weather, a recent dry spell and high winds are bringing fire danger back to parts of Oregon as cities along the coast see new fires break out.
Controversial legislative race in Washington state still too close to call
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — The race for Washington state's 10th Legislative District is still too close to call, and one candidate says if he loses, his opponent should resign. The campaign website for Democrat Clyde Shavers celebrates his years in the U.S. Navy. However, claims about his military and employment history led his own father to raise concerns.
kptv.com
Oregon Food Bank gets help from Google to feed hungry Oregonians
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)—Days before Thanksgiving, the Oregon Food Bank is busy getting ready to feed thousands of food-insecure Oregonians and tech-giant Google is lending a helping hand. Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, announced they’re donating $10 million to Feeding America, an organization the Oregon Food Bank is part of. The...
