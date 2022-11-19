ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators

The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Geologists: Cluster of earthquakes common off Oregon coast

COOS BAY, Ore. — When the earth shakes off the Oregon coast, geologists say it's a reminder to be prepared. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, last week dozens of earthquakes rumbled near the Blanco Fracture Zone in a matter of days. The Zone runs at a northwesterly angle...
OREGON STATE
KXL

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
PORTLAND, OR
mediafeed.org

Washington state first-time buyer’s assistance programs

With its abundance of forests, mountains, and water, Washington is an incredibly beautiful state. It’s also a great place to work: The booming tech scene has created numerous job opportunities. It’s no wonder then that so many people, including first-time buyers, are looking to purchase a home in the Evergreen State.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Umatilla School District cancels school Tuesday due to rise in illnesses

UMATILLA, Oregon — Umatilla School District Students are starting their Thanksgiving break early due to illness.   In a letter sent to families and posted on social media, the school district said there was a surge of illnesses this week.  According to the district, more than 3o% of McNary Heights Elementary School students were absent Monday, Nov. 21. Umatilla High...
UMATILLA, OR
kptv.com

Oregon Food Bank gets help from Google to feed hungry Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)—Days before Thanksgiving, the Oregon Food Bank is busy getting ready to feed thousands of food-insecure Oregonians and tech-giant Google is lending a helping hand. Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, announced they’re donating $10 million to Feeding America, an organization the Oregon Food Bank is part of. The...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy