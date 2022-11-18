Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
umterps.com
Five Terps Named to NFHCA All-Region Teams
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Five members of the Maryland field hockey program were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association's All-Mid Atlantic Region Teams, the organization announced Tuesday. Leah Crouse, Emma DeBerdine, Hope Rose and Danielle Van Rootselaar were named to the First Team, while Maura Verleg made...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball ranked in new AP Poll
It didn't take long for Maryland basketball to rise from a national afterthought to a top-25 team. The Terps landed at No. 23 in the college basketball AP Poll on Monday, the result of their surprisingly dominant 5-0 start. It's the first time Maryland's been ranked since the preseason last...
umterps.com
Maryland Closes out Regular Season with #19 Purdue, Indiana
Maryland (15-15, 6-12 B1G) vs. #19 Purdue (19-9, 10-8 B1G) Maryland (15-15, 6-12 B1G) vs. Indiana (15-15, 8-10 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Terps will play its home finale on Wednesday at 7 pm as they welcome Purdue to the Xfinity Center Pavilion. Maryland will wrap up their season on the road as they travel to Bloomington to face Indiana on Friday at 5 pm. Both matches will be streamed in B1G+.
Former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard has Maryland ranked in Top 25
Former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard is off to a flying start at Maryland. The Terrapins entered the AP Poll at No. 23 in the nation on Monday after a 5-0 start. They beat Miami, 88-70, on Sunday to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn. In winning...
umterps.com
Maryland Captures Hall Of Fame Tip-Off Championship With 88-70 Win Over Miami
UNCASVILLE, CT – Maryland stayed perfect as the Terps captured the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship Title with a convincing 88-70 victory over Miami on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Kevin Willard extended his program-best start to a coaching career with Maryland to 5-0 in defeating a team that advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight last season.
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s impressive weekend performance
Maryland men’s basketball put on a show this weekend, dominating both Saint Louis and Miami to claim the Hall of Fame Tip-Off title and make a statement about what the team may be capable of this year. Here are three takeaways from the weekend. The offense flowed freely and...
Miami basketball versus Maryland HOF championship game info, odds and TV
The Miami basketball team will play Maryland in the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament Championship Game on Sunday. Miami defeated Providence 74-64 on Saturday for the 700th win of head coach Jim Larranaga’s career. Most Miami fans were watching the football team lose to Clemson while the basketball team won.
testudotimes.com
Game thread: No. 19 Maryland women’s basketball at No. 17 Baylor
No. 19 Maryland women’s basketball takes on No. 17 Baylor in a top-20 matchup at 3 p.m. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
247Sports
Is Kevin Willard surprised by Maryland basketball's dominant start?
Everyone's been surprised by Maryland basketball's torrid start. The Terps, who few viewed as an NCAA Tournament team entering the season, are 5-0 and have beaten all five opponents by at least 18 points, including back-t0-back blowouts of projected tourney teams Saint Louis and Miami to win he Hall of Fame Tipoff CLassic.
umterps.com
Maryland's Season Ends In NCAA Second Round With 2-1 Defeat At Cornell
ITHACA, NY -- Maryland's season came to a heartbreaking close with a 2-1 loss to 14-seeded Cornell in the NCAA Second Round on Sunday at Berman Field. The Terps, playing in their 22nd consecutive NCAA Tournament, finished the year 11-4-5 overall and reached as high as No. 6 in the rankings throughout the season.
mymcmedia.org
Quince Orchard Alum Johnny Hodges: From Unwanted to Undefeated
Johnny Hodges is used to being underrated and unwanted. Now he’s undefeated. In a span of three years, Hodges has gone from being a decorated three-sport star at Quince Orchard High School with no scholarship offers from a major school to being a star linebacker at TCU, one of college football’s four remaining undefeated teams.
whatsupmag.com
Meet Ally Keith of Archbishop Spalding High School
Being recruited by college coaches can be exhausting for high school athletes. The process often lasts months with lots of phone calls, texts, emails, visits, and research. That’s pressure. It began for Archbishop Spalding senior lacrosse standout Ally Keith last year on September 1st—the first-day coaches are allowed to officially communicate with recruits.
Yardbarker
Watch: Navy to wear out of this world NASA uniforms for Army game
The uniforms are dedicated to the 54 Navy graduates that went on to become Astronauts. According to the school, no other institution has produced more people for the space program. That list includes Alan Shephard, who landed on the moon is part of the Apollo 14 mission, and Bruce McCandless...
casualhoya.com
La Salvation: Hoyas Lucky to Edge Explorers, 69-62, After Another Second-half Implosion
When your Georgetown Hoyas released their 2022-23 schedule, many fans believed that the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic would not be a strong enough test. The reality was quite different. The Hoyas were fortunate to follow up their Friday shellacking to Loyola Marymount with a narrow, heart-attack-inducing win against the La Salle Explorers, 69-62.
TMZ.com
Navy Football Unveils Awesome Space Uniforms For Army Game
Navy football players are going to be looking gooooooooood for their game against Army this year -- the school just revealed it'll be wearing NASA-themed uniforms for the classic rivalry ... and they're awesome!!. The helmets, jerseys, cleats and gloves will feature nods to astronauts -- as the school looks...
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
mocoshow.com
The Sports Junkies Sign New Four-Year Deal With 106.7; Three of the Four are MoCo Residents
Maryland-natives John Auville (Cakes), Eric Bickel (EB), Jason Bishop (Lurch/Bish) and John-Paul Flaim (JP) will remain on WJFK-FM (106.7 The Fan) Washington, DC, weekdays from 5-10am for at least another four years, the group announced last week. Auville, Bickel, and Flaim grew up as friends in Bowie, Maryland. Bishop and...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Couple Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-off at Exxon
A Silver Spring couple purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 earlier this month from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A couple from Silver Spring picked up a $100,000 prize on the $30 $100,000 Extreme...
Bay Net
Math Teacher’s Powerball Numbers Add Up To Big Win In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!. Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen...
