ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umterps.com

Five Terps Named to NFHCA All-Region Teams

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Five members of the Maryland field hockey program were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association's All-Mid Atlantic Region Teams, the organization announced Tuesday. Leah Crouse, Emma DeBerdine, Hope Rose and Danielle Van Rootselaar were named to the First Team, while Maura Verleg made...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball ranked in new AP Poll

It didn't take long for Maryland basketball to rise from a national afterthought to a top-25 team. The Terps landed at No. 23 in the college basketball AP Poll on Monday, the result of their surprisingly dominant 5-0 start. It's the first time Maryland's been ranked since the preseason last...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Maryland Closes out Regular Season with #19 Purdue, Indiana

Maryland (15-15, 6-12 B1G) vs. #19 Purdue (19-9, 10-8 B1G) Maryland (15-15, 6-12 B1G) vs. Indiana (15-15, 8-10 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Terps will play its home finale on Wednesday at 7 pm as they welcome Purdue to the Xfinity Center Pavilion. Maryland will wrap up their season on the road as they travel to Bloomington to face Indiana on Friday at 5 pm. Both matches will be streamed in B1G+.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Maryland Captures Hall Of Fame Tip-Off Championship With 88-70 Win Over Miami

UNCASVILLE, CT – Maryland stayed perfect as the Terps captured the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship Title with a convincing 88-70 victory over Miami on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Kevin Willard extended his program-best start to a coaching career with Maryland to 5-0 in defeating a team that advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight last season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

Is Kevin Willard surprised by Maryland basketball's dominant start?

Everyone's been surprised by Maryland basketball's torrid start. The Terps, who few viewed as an NCAA Tournament team entering the season, are 5-0 and have beaten all five opponents by at least 18 points, including back-t0-back blowouts of projected tourney teams Saint Louis and Miami to win he Hall of Fame Tipoff CLassic.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Maryland's Season Ends In NCAA Second Round With 2-1 Defeat At Cornell

ITHACA, NY -- Maryland's season came to a heartbreaking close with a 2-1 loss to 14-seeded Cornell in the NCAA Second Round on Sunday at Berman Field. The Terps, playing in their 22nd consecutive NCAA Tournament, finished the year 11-4-5 overall and reached as high as No. 6 in the rankings throughout the season.
ITHACA, NY
mymcmedia.org

Quince Orchard Alum Johnny Hodges: From Unwanted to Undefeated

Johnny Hodges is used to being underrated and unwanted. Now he’s undefeated. In a span of three years, Hodges has gone from being a decorated three-sport star at Quince Orchard High School with no scholarship offers from a major school to being a star linebacker at TCU, one of college football’s four remaining undefeated teams.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
whatsupmag.com

Meet Ally Keith of Archbishop Spalding High School

Being recruited by college coaches can be exhausting for high school athletes. The process often lasts months with lots of phone calls, texts, emails, visits, and research. That’s pressure. It began for Archbishop Spalding senior lacrosse standout Ally Keith last year on September 1st—the first-day coaches are allowed to officially communicate with recruits.
SEVERN, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Navy to wear out of this world NASA uniforms for Army game

The uniforms are dedicated to the 54 Navy graduates that went on to become Astronauts. According to the school, no other institution has produced more people for the space program. That list includes Alan Shephard, who landed on the moon is part of the Apollo 14 mission, and Bruce McCandless...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
TMZ.com

Navy Football Unveils Awesome Space Uniforms For Army Game

Navy football players are going to be looking gooooooooood for their game against Army this year -- the school just revealed it'll be wearing NASA-themed uniforms for the classic rivalry ... and they're awesome!!. The helmets, jerseys, cleats and gloves will feature nods to astronauts -- as the school looks...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Couple Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-off at Exxon

A Silver Spring couple purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 earlier this month from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A couple from Silver Spring picked up a $100,000 prize on the $30 $100,000 Extreme...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy