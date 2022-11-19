It shouldn’t be any body’s business, as long as you are not causing any harm to anyone. And you not littering.. wow. Why don’t they just leave ppl alone..
Drowsy driving is as bad as drunk driving, I do alot of long distance driving and pull off for an hour or two nap when needed,it’s a safety thing for myself and others
I work at a gas station and have people sleep in my parking lot all the time. I've talked so many drunk people into just chillin and I'll wake them once the sun comes up and give them a free coffee. Cops don't care as long as you're not causing a problem or blocking anything important.
Related
What constitutes 'trespassing' under Texas law?
Flashing Headlights or Hazard Lights..En”LIGHT”ening Texas Law
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
Weird New Driving Laws That May Be Coming To Texas
WEEKEND READ: Why does Texas love Texas so much? An expert weighs in
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
Man Savagely Kills a Woman in Texas, Cutting Off Her Toes, Fingers, and Both Ears
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas
Texas witness reports two encounters with 'glowing blue' light in nearby trees
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly
Texans want to move to these states the most: study
15 Texas housing markets fall ‘under the radar,’ report claims
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in Texas, several bills filed to change that
Proposed Texas Bill Would Allow Pregnant Drivers to Use HOV Lanes. Agree?
You Will Soon See The Redesigned Texas DMV Paper License Tags
2 of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Have Been Captured Recently
Check The Meats! H-E-B Issues Recall In Texas Over Contamination
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas
LoneStar 92
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 87