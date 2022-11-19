ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments

Denise Landrum Johnson Dindore
2d ago

It shouldn’t be any body’s business, as long as you are not causing any harm to anyone. And you not littering.. wow. Why don’t they just leave ppl alone..

Warren Means
2d ago

Drowsy driving is as bad as drunk driving, I do alot of long distance driving and pull off for an hour or two nap when needed,it’s a safety thing for myself and others

4realtho
2d ago

I work at a gas station and have people sleep in my parking lot all the time. I've talked so many drunk people into just chillin and I'll wake them once the sun comes up and give them a free coffee. Cops don't care as long as you're not causing a problem or blocking anything important.

