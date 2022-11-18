ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

By The Numbers: Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72

No. 4 Kentucky's 88-72 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane Sunday night by the numbers:. – Head coach John Calipari has a 4-1 record vs. Gonzaga. – Calipari has an 813-243 all-time on-court record and a 368-103 mark in his 14th season at UK. – UK is 67-45 against...
SPOKANE, WA
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Ady Kircher joins list of weapons for Northeastern girls basketball; other Wayne County sports results

RICHMOND, Ind. — Northeastern girls basketball fans know what Addisen Mastriano can do. They know what Ava Mikesell can do. They know what Juztice Slick can do. After last week, it’s time to add freshman Ady Kircher to the Knights’ list of serious weapons. 'Earn the hype':Mastriano, Mikesell lead Northeastern, Dudley to first win after slow start ...
WAYNE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy