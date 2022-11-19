Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Science Hill boys drop two to start the season; girls roll against Grainger
The Jon Higgins era at Science Hill got off to a rocky start with a pair of double-digit losses for the Hilltoppers in Hall of Champions games Saturday. Jefferson County defeated Science Hill 55-45 in the nightcap after the Hilltoppers struggled to score in the second half. The Hilltoppers lost 70-51 to Stone Memorial earlier in the day.
2022 Arby’s Classic bracket draw finalizes field
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Representatives from five local teams were present on Sunday afternoon, as the 2022 Arby’s Classic bracket took more definite shape. Five area teams: Tennessee High, Greeneville, Dobyns-Bennett, Gate City and Twin Springs will go toe-to-toe with some top talent from across the country beginning on Tuesday, December 27th. Knox Webb and […]
Johnson City Press
Cloudland looking to build on state tournament success
Basketball season is beginning to get rolling around the area. With Cloudland being one example, some teams are looking to build off recent state tournament appearances while Providence Academy and others have strong, up-and-coming programs.
Johnson City Press
Bays SW Virginia volleyball player of the year
The Times News All-Southwest Virginia volleyball team has a familiar look to it. Gate City junior Makayla Bays repeated as the Southwest Virginia player of the year and for the second year in a row, Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis was the underclassman of the year.
Johnson City Press
Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record
KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
Johnson City Press
Draw is set for 39th Arby’s Classic next month
BRISTOL — In a little over a month, high school basketball teams will descend upon Viking Hall for the 39th Arby’s Classic tournament. The event has long been one of the premier prep showcases in the country, and this year is no exception with out-of-state teams coming from North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania and New York.
wjhl.com
Final Scores & Highlights: Week 14 high school football games
Final Scores & Highlights: Week 14 high school football games
Johnson City Press
ETSU women roll over Morehead State for fourth straight win
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team crashed the boards and crushed the hopes of Morehead State in Sunday’s game at Brooks Gym. With a plus-20 rebounding advantage, including eight more offensive boards, the Bucs captured a 54-35 victory in the non-conference matchup. They got out to an 6-0 lead and led the rest of the way.
wjhl.com
Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season ends in quarterfinals
Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season ends in quarterfinals
Bluefield, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Gate City High School football team will have a game with Graham High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
Johnson City Press
Hampton looking to make another deep postseason run
Basketball season is beginning to heat up around the area. Teams like Hampton will be looking to build off of a state semifinal appearance last year. The Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion East Robertson in overtime. The following is a short look, in no particular order, at some of the area squads that responded to inquiries for the season preview.
Johnson City Press
Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni
ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days for high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but Friday, Nov. 18 took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument...
Clintwood, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Virginia High School football team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
Johnson City Press
Watch: Unaka’s Ramsey scores 2,000th point in loss to Cosby
ELIZABETHTON — A stellar shooting performance by Cosby overshadowed a historic night for Unaka senior Lyndie Ramsey on Friday in non-conference basketball action inside Snavely Gym. Ramsey netted 27 points, reaching the 2,000 mark for her career. Cosby, however, ran away in the third quarter to win 67-41.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 21
Nov. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. News that was reported with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Nov. 20 included: “Thanksgiving will be observed here by a union service in which all the local ministers will join at the Christian church at 10:30 a.m. Dr. L.M. Caldwell, pastor of the M.E. church, will preach the Thanksgiving sermon. A number of beautiful selections of music will be rendered by special talent. A collection will be taken and the amount distributed to the various churches of the town.”
Johnson City Press
ETSU set for game at Tennessee Tech
It’s back on the road for the East Tennessee State basketball team. The Bucs play at Tennessee Tech on Sunday with a 4 p.m. tipoff at Eblen Center — also known as The Hoop — in Cookeville.
Johnson City Press
Quarles vows to ‘keep this from happening again’
As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low. Back in 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as a head coach. The Rebels won their next 11 games and a state championship, one of 11 state titles on Quarles’ resume. He said he often thinks of those days when things aren’t going well.
wjhl.com
JCPD: Man hid in victim’s closet, charged with stalking
A man has been arrested after “hiding in a [closet]” in a victim’s apartment early Sunday morning. JCPD: Man hid in victim’s closet, charged with stalking. A man has been arrested after “hiding in a [closet]” in a victim’s apartment early Sunday morning.
Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train made a triumphant return to Kingsport around 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its 80th run since the Santa Claus Special began in 1943. The route hadn’t been run in its classic form for two years after COVID-19 prevented mass gatherings at the tracks or in the train. In 2022, […]
ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
