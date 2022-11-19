Read full article on original website
Brakey returns to Maine Senate following recount
AUGUSTA, Maine — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Monday afternoon on Twitter that Republican Sen. Eric Brakey prevailed in a recount of ballots in the race to represent Senate District 20. Brakey received 9,064 votes, and Rep. Bettyann Sheats received 8,918 votes. Unofficial results had Brakey (9,080 votes)...
Maine's biggest Republicans haven't called their opponents to concede
(BDN) -- When Democrat Mark Lawrence lost his race to U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe in 2000, he didn’t find it difficult to call his Republican rival on election night to concede. He congratulated Snowe, wished her luck and noted that Mainers had a high opinion of her. He knew...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
This is the most misspelled word in Massachusetts, WordTips says
In this day and age of texting and autocorrect, we’ve become accustomed to using acronyms and relying on technology to check our spelling. There is one word, however, that seems to trip up Massachusetts residents more than others. According to the word search site WordTips, the most misspelled word...
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to...
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election, with Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican, leading in early returns. Tshibaka held an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes released late Tuesday. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley. Kelley in September suspended his campaign and endorsed Tshibaka. Under ranked voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win outright with more than 50% of the vote in the first round. If no one hits that threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose that candidate as their top pick have their votes count for their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins. Tabulation rounds are expected to take place Nov. 23.
$850 payment coming to many residents
photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The state government knows how hard inflation is hitting the state of Maine right now. Because of this challenge, Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850.
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Rep. Jared Golden victorious in CD2 race after ballot counting delay
AUGUSTA, Maine — After a delay in tabulating ballots, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, won a tight re-election bid against challenger former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, on Wednesday. The results for Maine's 2nd Congressional District came more than a week after Election Day in a race that was...
Thomas College education majors fill 'critical' shortage of substitute teachers
WESTBROOK, Maine — Two months into the 2022-23 school year, districts across Maine are still struggling to find enough qualified people to fill the variety of vacant educator positions. Colleges across the state are trying to help. Lewiston Public Schools and the Alfond Center for Workforce and Professional Development...
GOP Seems Willing to Make Deal to Extend Child Tax Credit
For months, Democrats have been eyeing an extension of the expanded child tax credit (CTC), which was part of the American Rescue Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Republicans might be willing to make a deal -- at a price.
Judge rules two-year extension before lobster industry regulation changes
PORTLAND, Maine — A Thursday afternoon opinion was confirmed with bipartisan agreement between environmental groups and Maine lobstermen intervenors to allow the federal government to come up with new regulations to reduce right whale entanglements. Judge James Boasberg of D.C. ruled in favor of the two-year extension as new...
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
