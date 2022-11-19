ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issaquah, WA

Issaquah teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom’s

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
A teen from Issaquah was arrested on charges of theft at Nordstrom’s that totaled about $165,000, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

According to police, detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 2, where they believe the teen used Nordstrom cash registers to perform fraudulent returns and she would place the money into active bank accounts.

Detectives believe the incidents took place over a month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona.

“This is a large amount of money,” said a detective. “One of the highest I have encountered at Lynnwood.”

The 18-year-old girl from Issaquah was arrested and charged with theft.

According to police, the girl had previously worked for Nordstrom in 2021.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

