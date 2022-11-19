ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Frisch concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado Congressional District 3 race

By Rick Sallinger
Republican Lauren Boebert has proclaimed victory in an unexpectedly tight race for Colorado's Congressional District 3.

"I look forward to serving you for another two years representing you," said Boebert.

With some votes yet to be counted, this race is essentially over. Just ask Boebert's challenger Democrat Adam Frisch who said over Zoom, "I just got off the phone with Representative Boebert. I called her to formally concede this election."

The race was so close, an automatic recount will take place unless a candidate withdraws. Boebert told CBS News Colorado she also received another call.

"President Trump called me last night to congratulate me. He's an amazing friend, certainly an inspiration."

Boebert's district went heavy for Trump twice, it's now been redrawn even more Republican after Colorado gained an 8th representative in Congress and the districts were redrawn to accommodate.

Tim Sarmo of the group Restore the Balance was hoping for a more moderate winner.

"I think many people out in my neck of the woods in Colorado are embarrassed by Lauren Boebert and how she performed as a representative in Congress."

Boebert says now that Republicans will control the U.S. House, the tone may change.

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 17: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

"Everyone is ready to see Washington take the temperature down a notch and I'm very excited and optimistic that we have the opportunity to do that now."

Some may not have yet called this closer than expected election, but Adam Frisch has, "God bless you and God bless the United States of America."

Colorado has seen recounts, but no one is expecting it to change the outcome in this race.

