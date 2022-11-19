Rangers Prospects Luisangel Acuna, Kumar Rocker Named to Arizona Fall League Top 30

The list, chosen by MLB.com, features one first-round pick and another prospect that just made the 40-man roster.

Two Texas Rangers prospects were named to the Arizona Fall League’s Top 30 prospects, released by MLB.com on Friday.

The Rangers were one of five teams that assigned players to the Surprise Saguaros, which finished the Arizona Fall League with the best record and the championship.

Infielder Luisangel Acuña — who was just added to the Rangers’ 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule V Draft — and pitcher Kumar Rocker made the list.

Both are among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, per MLB. Acuña is No. 7 and Rocker is No. 8. Both were also on the Fall Stars Team, though Rocker didn’t participate as it fell in between starts.

Acuña was No. 12 on the AFL list and played in 21 games in the AFL, batting .238/.322/.363/.685 with two home runs and 11 RBI.

He earned his way onto the AFL roster in the Rangers’ system in a season that saw him bat .277/.369/.426/.749 (99-for-357) with 66 runs, 152 total bases, 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, and 47 RBI.

Scroll to Continue

Acuña walked 51 times and struck out 96 times while stealing 40 of 49 bases, and helped the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders win the Texas League title.

Rocker was the Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in 2022 and did not pitch in the Rangers’ system before Arizona Fall League. He attended Vanderbilt and was the former teammate of pitcher Jack Leiter, who was the Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 2 overall) in 2021.

Rocker went 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts in Arizona, throwing 14 innings and giving up 12 hits with seven runs (all earned). He walked 12 and struck out 18.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter

Find more info on your Texas Rangers on SI.com NOW!