ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rangers Prospects Luisangel Acuna, Kumar Rocker Named to Arizona Fall League Top 30

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 4 days ago

The list, chosen by MLB.com, features one first-round pick and another prospect that just made the 40-man roster.

Two Texas Rangers prospects were named to the Arizona Fall League’s Top 30 prospects, released by MLB.com on Friday.

The Rangers were one of five teams that assigned players to the Surprise Saguaros, which finished the Arizona Fall League with the best record and the championship.

Infielder Luisangel Acuña — who was just added to the Rangers’ 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule V Draft — and pitcher Kumar Rocker made the list.

Both are among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, per MLB. Acuña is No. 7 and Rocker is No. 8. Both were also on the Fall Stars Team, though Rocker didn’t participate as it fell in between starts.

Acuña was No. 12 on the AFL list and played in 21 games in the AFL, batting .238/.322/.363/.685 with two home runs and 11 RBI.

He earned his way onto the AFL roster in the Rangers’ system in a season that saw him bat .277/.369/.426/.749 (99-for-357) with 66 runs, 152 total bases, 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, and 47 RBI.

Scroll to Continue

Acuña walked 51 times and struck out 96 times while stealing 40 of 49 bases, and helped the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders win the Texas League title.

Rocker was the Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in 2022 and did not pitch in the Rangers’ system before Arizona Fall League. He attended Vanderbilt and was the former teammate of pitcher Jack Leiter, who was the Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 2 overall) in 2021.

Rocker went 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts in Arizona, throwing 14 innings and giving up 12 hits with seven runs (all earned). He walked 12 and struck out 18.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter

Find more info on your Texas Rangers on SI.com NOW!

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite

The Houston Astros are adding another consideration for a utilityman role in 2023, signing veteran Dixon Machado to a minor league contract. The infielder was also invited to 2023 Major League spring training. Machado played five games in the Major Leagues this season for the San Francisco Giants after not...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cubs Interested in Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker has been a consistent middle-of-the-rotation-type pitcher in his entire 10-year MLB career. Last year with the Mets, the 30-year-old put up arguably his best season so far. Across 157.1 innings, the righty had a 12-5 record, 3.49 ERA, 132 strikeouts, 45 walks, a 1.195 WHIP, and a 111 ERA+ in 29 starts.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dodgers Prospect Emmet Sheehan Impressed Scouts During 2022 Arizona Fall League

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Emmet Sheehan with their sixth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, and since joining the organization, all the right-hander has done is shine. Last season in the Arizona Fall League, Sheehan was drawing praise as someone who should have been a first-round pick. This year, the 23-year-old earned Pitcher of the Week honors for Week 6 in the AFL.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees, Red Sox in Contact with Kodai Senga’s Reps

Add a pair of American League East teams to the list of potential suitors for Kodai Senga. The Yankees and Red Sox have made contact with the Japanese ace’s representatives, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Senga has already met with the Mets and Padres, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Dennis Lin.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Five Greatest 2004 Red Sox World Series Moments Vs. Cardinals

As previously mentioned, 2004 included the most electrifying Game 1 among the four most recent Red Sox World Series matchups. While Ortiz opened up the night in typical Big Papi fashion, it was anything but a cakewalk from there against the Cardinals. After St. Louis knotted the game up at 7-7 in the top of the sixth inning, then took the lead to which Boston answered, in the eighth inning, Bellhorn played hero for Boston.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Rachel Glandorf McCoy, Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy’ Wife

Colt McCoy is stepping up as quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals as Kyler Murray recuperates. Which brings his family back in the spotlight. Colt McCoy’s wife is pretty private on social media but that doesn’t subdue the attention on her. Rachel Glandorf McCoy has been drawing attention since Colt was a collegiate player for the Texas Longhorns. NFL fans still want to know more about who the quarterback’s wife is. So we delve into his background in this Rachel Glandorf McCoy Wiki.
COLORADO STATE
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy