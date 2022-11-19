The Hawaiian Islands are six major islands all surrounded by water. However, the ocean waters surrounding the islands are a different ecosystem than that of the freshwater lakes in the islands’ interiors. Though there are hundreds of streams that flow down the sides of the cliffs and 266 freshwater reservoirs spread out across the islands, there are only five natural lakes in all of Hawaii. Which one of these Hawaiian lakes is the deepest? Did one of the deepest lakes in Hawaii disappear overnight? How is that possible? What is the deepest lake in Hawaii now? Read on to discover everything you need to know about the deepest lake in Hawaii.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO