Giant 450lb Grizzly Bear Killed in Drive by Shooting
Alberta officials said the person who shot the bear drove up to it, then left at high speed in a different direction, leaving the bear at the side of the road
Enormous Grizzly Bear Weighing 450 Pounds Put Down in a Drive-By Shooting —Alberta
In Alberta, a massive grizzly bear weighing 450 pounds was shot by people driving by. According to a statement from Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, the bear was killed on October 14 around 4 PM. According to officials, the person who shot and killed the animal drove up before making a quick U-turn.
2 months in, Montana hunters have killed 55 wolves. Conservation groups are suing to stop the season
WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed a new motion hoping to stop the wolf season in Montana, where hunters have already killed 55. The groups say the state is failing to protect wolves in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
PHOTOS: Missouri Bowhunter Downs Buck With Antlers Locked With Antlers, Skull of Another Deer
Hunters across the United States are enjoying deer season, with some of them taking home impressive trophies. However, one Missouri hunter bagged a unique buck when he found the big game he took down had its antler locked with the antlers of another deer, which were still attached to the deceased animal’s skull.
Washington cougars are killing wolves
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has posted a report about cougar attacks on wolves, which the agency describes as a “phenomenon that has been relatively uncommon in other states.”. “It was uncommon enough that when staff started asking about this, most biologists...
Few Remember The Massacre Of Native Indian Americans
“It almost annihilated us as a people,” said Darren B. Parry. Parry is a former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. “But it’s largely been forgotten.” because the Civil War overshadowed the event. The causalities were 350 people. But some reports suggest higher numbers. (source)
Klamath River dam demolition to be largest in history
Four dams will be demolished on a large California river that would return free-flowing salmon to the area for the first time in more than a century. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission unanimously approved the $500 million project Thursday for the Klamath River, which flows 257 miles along the California-Oregon border before emptying into the ocean.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Hawaii
The Hawaiian Islands are six major islands all surrounded by water. However, the ocean waters surrounding the islands are a different ecosystem than that of the freshwater lakes in the islands’ interiors. Though there are hundreds of streams that flow down the sides of the cliffs and 266 freshwater reservoirs spread out across the islands, there are only five natural lakes in all of Hawaii. Which one of these Hawaiian lakes is the deepest? Did one of the deepest lakes in Hawaii disappear overnight? How is that possible? What is the deepest lake in Hawaii now? Read on to discover everything you need to know about the deepest lake in Hawaii.
The Largest Forest in the United States
There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
LOOK: Minnesota Angler Lands Incredible ‘One in a Hundred Lifetimes’ Golden Bowfin
A Minnesota fisherman recently reeled in a rare, mysterious golden bowfin. As a result, he’s sparked a debate on social media regarding the ethics of the once-in-a-lifetime catch. For instance, Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist and assistant professor at Nicholls State University and Principle Investigator at GarLab, is raising...
Is The TV Show Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado? Some Think So
As Colorado and the rest of the world get ready for season 5 of Yellowstone, we're going to answer a very popular question/rumor about the show. Is it actually filmed in Colorado?. Is Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado?. With so much beautiful scenery in Colorado, the question about the possibility of...
Colorado Hunter Rescued by Helicopter in White River National Forest
What began as a fun weekend hunting trip in White River National Forest became a nightmare scenario for one father-son duo on Saturday (November 13). It all started when the Denver men set out for a remote hunting camp near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek. Though used to the relatively high altitude of Denver, the mountainous city of Colorado that rests over 5,000 feet above sea level, White River National Forest is an entirely different environment.
Pacific Seafood’s Dan Obradovich discusses US crab market crisis
Dan Obradovich is the director of business development and the Dungeness crab category manager for Clackamas, Oregon, U.S.A. based Pacific Seafood. In an interview with SeafoodSource, Obradovich discussed how the cancelation of the bulk of Alaska’s crab-fishing season and recent poor results of domoic acid testing delaying the start of the Dungeness crab-fishing season in Oregon have affected the market.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park
The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
Tundra swan escapes death in a bizarre natural occurrence
A lunar eclipse during a snowstorm apparently confused many waterfowl in Eastern Oregon. Many died. One tundra swan survived, and is being kept at Think Wild, a Central Oregon animal rescue and wildlife rehabilitation hospital.
Watch ambitious sheepdog 'herding' enormous moose on Utah hiking trail
The Australian sheepdog, Pancake, seemed unfazed by the moose's size and brought the animal to its owner
Are American Pokeweed Berries Poisonous?
“Can you identify this berry-producing shrub that appeared in my backyard? Are the fruits bird-friendly?” asks Sharyn Madison of Cortland, New York. Melinda Myers: These beautiful mystery berries are the fruit of American pokeweed (Phytolacca americana). A visiting bird likely passed along this plant. Pokeweed berries are eaten by a variety of songbirds that hang out in thickets and woodland areas, as well as mammals, including raccoons, opossums and gray foxes. You may also find that several flies, some wasps and Halictid (sweat) bees frequently visit the flowers. However, the berries are poisonous to humans. All parts of the plant are toxic if not consumed at the right stage of growth or prepared properly.
POWDR already in charge of Holland Lake Lodge, memo alleges
POWDR, a Utah company identified as future owner of Holland Lake Lodge, is already in control of the Swan Valley resort, allege a couple of lawyers who are opponents of a lodge expansion proposal in a memo and review of public records. But the memo also alleges a U.S. Forest Service permit in use by […] The post POWDR already in charge of Holland Lake Lodge, memo alleges appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Two Grizzly Bears Fight Over Salmon On Alaskan Waterfall, Before One Takes A Big Ol’ Leap Off
Bears just being bears is always fun to watch. Brown bears in Alaska are a staple. People travel for miles and miles to see the large groups of bears that gather near waterbodies to eat the large salmon that inhabit the waters. A salmon is like gold to a bear....
Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
