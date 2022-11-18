Where To Watch Your Favorite World Cup Team Across Los Angeles

Get in on the celebration that is watching the World Cup. (Alex Sasayama / For LAist )

The FIFA World Cup is the most widely viewed sporting event in the world, attracting fútbol aficionados and non-fans alike. Billions of people, every four years, stop in their tracks and watch their country’s team play wherever they can.

Those who have shaped Los Angeles have always been a part of this. From over 150 countries and speaking more than 220 languages, the immigrants and refugees of our global metropolis have always been passionate about the beautiful game.

This year's World Cup is already proving controversial; Qatar has abused migrants in preparation for hosting the event and has a longstanding poor record of protecting human rights. And the event was moved to the winter, since it's even too hot to sit outside — let alone play — during the summer (in case you were wondering why this did not happen six months ago). With the announcement of a ban on alcohol in the stadium, many are wondering why FIFA selected Qatar in the first place.

Meanwhile, there is upheaval around the world. While Russia was banned and Ukraine failed to qualify, Iran continues to crack down violently on peaceful protesters, and South Korea is still mourning the tragedy in Itaewon.

But for every Angeleno who has lost faith, there is an Angeleno who still believes.

Take the Lopez family and Guelaguetza as an example.

For years, they have reinvented their family’s Oaxacan restaurant in the heart of Koreatown to preserve the legacy established by their father, including during the last World Cup, when the parking lot was transformed for a packed viewing of the Mundial.

Before, during, and after a lockdown that left countless restaurants reeling — and leaked tapes of L.A.’s city council president specifically insulting Oaxacans in Koreatown — the family has worked together to give our city a place to gather.

As have countless other breweries, bars, markets, restaurants, halls, arenas, salas, and plazas across our dear city which continue to be there for us.

So this year, let's get out of our homes, meet our neighbors, and celebrate where we come from and what we share...and make day-drinking official with the eye-poppingly early 2 a.m. start time of some games.

La Casita de Cancún Olé (Hollywood)

4927 Maplewood Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90004. (323) 492-9286

Matches: Ecuador

Established in 2003 as a meeting place for the Ecuadorian community, Cancún Olé serves as a venue for live music, fútbol matches, and a restaurant on Sundays.

Hesitant to show up at someone’s home? Ease your nerves with this Yelp review on Cancún Olé:

Sounds like exactly who you want organizing a viewing of the opening match between Ecuador and Qatar!

Bolones, empanadas, bistek de carne, tigrillo, and mas otras sorpresas are on the menu. Entrada gratis, cinco televisiones, y “ambiente familiar.”

Brazilian Mall (Culver City)

10826 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Matches: Brazil

At the heart of The Brazilian Mall, a shopping center in Culver City, is a patio bathed in natural light where fans of The Seleção gather to enjoy o jogo bonito. For $40, they are offering an all-you-can-eat and BYOB experience from Esquina Brazil, a combination of three restaurants within the market. The spread for 11 a.m. matches includes feijoada, pizza, burgers, batatas, and wings. Breakfast for 8 a.m. matches.

Their announcement says it best:

Translation:

St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church (Chinatown)

712 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Matches: Croatia

Four years ago, even before Croatia advanced to the final match, St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church was one of the most exciting places to be. At viewings organized by L.A. Vatreni, an organization dedicated to uniting the Croatian diaspora, thousands packed the parish hall. Ćevapi was on the menu, and everything — and everyone — was covered in checkers.

Two waves of Croatian immigrants settled in Southern California at the turn of the 20th century. The first from the Dalmatian Coast found a new home in San Pedro and worked in fishing and shipbuilding, much like they had for generations back on the Adriatic Sea. The latter, from Hercegovina and Continental Croatia, settled in the heart of L.A. Their heavy construction experience helped them build this city.

In what we now call Chinatown, St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church promises to again lift our spirits. Matches are early this time around, though, so it is breakfast burritos and palačinke instead.

Artesia Divino Espirito Santo (Artesia)

11903 Ashworth St., Artesia, California 90701

Matches: Brazil

The Artesia D.E.S. was founded in 1927 to promote the traditions of the Portuguese in Artesia, and hosting viewings of the World Cup does just that. Bifana sandwiches (marinated pork steak topped with grainy mustard and caramelized onions, served on a soft chewy bun), pastéis de nata, and beer were at hand.

Los Angeles State Historic Park (Chinatown)

1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA, 90012

Matches: Mexico, sponsored by Estrella Jalisco

Here in L.A., it's always a party whenever Mexico plays during the World Cup! Head to Chinatown and join the crowd for what will be sure to be a spectacular viewing experience with music and giveaways. A great way to celebrate the post-Thanksgiving weekend.

LAFC Sponsored Events

Various locations

Matches: USA vs. Wales; Mexico vs. Poland

LAFC, fresh off their championship win, will host viewing parties throughout the L.A. area. On Nov. 21, catch Team USA against Wales and LAFC’s own Gareth Bale at Santa Monica Brew Works. Then, the following day, catch Mexico vs. Poland at the Banc of California Stadium. McDonald's is sponsoring coffee and food, and drinks will be served.

Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza (Hermosa Beach)

1-11 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Match: USA vs. Mexico; sponsored by L.A. Galaxy

The L.A. Galaxy will host watch parties on the Hermosa Beach Pier as they did in 2014. Join thousands of South Bay residents and their closest friends for two of the city’s most popular teams: Team USA and Mexico.

Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet (Santa Fe Springs)

13963 Alondra Blvd‎., Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Match: Mexico vs. Poland

Visiting the Santa Fe Springs swap meet would be a quintessential Southern California experience if there was one. Located off the 5, the converted drive-in movie theater, known for usually hosting cover bands of your favorite musical artists, will be hosting the Mexico vs. Poland match, opening its doors at 6 a.m. A live banda group will be playing the festivities that will surely wake you up!

Red Lion Tavern (Silverlake)

2366 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90039

Matches: Germany (and EVERY other World Cup match)

The loss of the restaurant at Alpine Village in Torrance will be felt more than ever in the coming weeks.

Fortunately, we have the Red Lion Tavern, which will not only show Germany but all (yes, all!) matches, including those during the group stage that start at 2 am. Pajamas are encouraged, and sausages and eggs will be served.

Gaucho Grill (Downey)

8830 Apollo Way #100, Downey, CA 90242

Matches: Argentina

What is sure to be one of the premier matchups of the early rounds of the World Cup, catch Mexico vs. Argentina at the Argentine steak house in Downey. For a morning of live music and a happy hour menu starting at 10 a.m., it’s sure to be a fun party.

Good Time Cafe (Long Beach)

1322 Coronado Ave., Long Beach, CA 90804

Matches: Various

One of the best things about the World Cup is that seemingly unassuming locations turn into venues to watch the game. This coffee shop in Long Beach which also doubles as a plant and wine shop will play host to a slew of games throughout the tournament.

