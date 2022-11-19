Read full article on original website
Related
VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need
MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding group of teens connected to three Macon car thefts
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three cars stolen overnight beginning on Monday. The first happened in the parking lot of the Reliance Food Mart on 3590 Napier Avenue just before 9 p.m. A silver 2014 Dodge Avenger was taken at gun point by four boys.
American Legion post 594 committed to continued community service
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — "Service before self " is the motto of Warner Robins American legion post 594. They say they’ve aimed to exemplify that year-round and they have no plans on slowing down. "We served for a reason, because we gave of ourselves and we're still giving...
'We care about you': Fort Valley church holds 25th annual feed the city event
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In five days, many folks will be stuffing their faces for thanksgiving with staples like turkey and mac & cheese. Several groups across Central Georgia have been lending a hand in making sure families can fill their bellies with holiday favorites. The folks at Hope...
Families enjoy free movies at Peach County libraries
MACON, Ga. — In Fort Valley, you and the family can watch some movies for free. Peach County public libraries are teaming up to give families something to do for the holidays. Lesley Marise-Labonte attends Fort Valley Middle School. She and her family went to the Thomas Public Library...
Warner Robins adopts Robins Air Force Base's sustainability plan, prioritizes housing
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The future of Robins Air Force Base and the surrounding area's housing opportunities became one of the main topics at Monday's Warner Robins City Council meeting. This is the first Robins Air Force Base Sustainability Plan in 18 years. After a year-and-a-half of...
From Our Table to Yours: Birria tacos for your holiday meal
MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, Rosa Medina prepared Birria tacos, one of her favorite dishes for Thanksgiving. She works at Tapatio Mexican Restaurant and has been helping cook...
'Some unbelievable training': Macon-Bibb emergency management office attends international conference
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County's emergency management department went international last week when they attended the International Association of Emergency Managers conference in Savannah. In an emergency, seconds matter. The EMA office knows that well, so when things are calm, they look toward the future with some of their...
Macon man arrested 8 days after leading Twiggs officers on chase
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man who ran away from a traffic stop in Twiggs County last week is now in custody. 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown faces more than a dozen charges, according to Twiggs County Chief Deputy Buddy Long. Long says that on November 14, a Twiggs...
'My life changed that day. It will never be the same': Murder of Michael Baxley still unsolved after 5 years
MACON, Ga. — Five years ago, a Macon man was gunned down in a robbery in his own home in west Bibb County. The family is still looking for justice on who killed Michael Baxley. 13WMAZ staff member Justin Baxley is still looking for justice for his father. On...
'It's still a thriving population': Crawford County to celebrate 200 years with historic festivities
KNOXVILLE, Ga. — In 1822, Crawford became Crawford County with help from the high school, the chamber of commerce, and the Bicentennial Committee. They have put together a week of events for you to learn about the history. "We're going to have food trucks, things for the kids to...
Organizer apologizes after confusion over East Macon turkey giveaway
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences shows Christmas tree exhibit
MACON, Ga. — Museum goers in Macon are seeing the nature of art come to life at the 36th annual Festival of Trees by the Museum of Arts and Sciences. For nearly 40 years, art lovers and museum goers have seen different works of art from many trees. Mrs....
Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless
MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
Pawn shop owner excited to have Warner Robins Christmas parade back on Watson Boulevard
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 64th annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade is coming back to Watson Boulevard on December 3. A bunch of people are really excited to have the parade back to the North side of town. The first stop, where the parade will start -- Commercial Circle. That's at Watson Boulevard and Davis Drive. Then, the parade will continue West, passing EZ Jewelry & Pawn, ending at the Houston Health Pavilion.
'We're here to do God's work': Warner Robins ministry helping feed families through food bank
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Groups across Central Georgia are working to make sure families stay fed this holiday season. For 13WMAZ's annual community "Stuff the Truck" event, we are showing you how these groups feed families. The Rehoboth Baptist Association's Christian Social Ministries Food Bank works to put food...
wgxa.tv
Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting
UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
Woman dies after wreck in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Jones County, according to the sheriff's office. They said it happened around 4 p.m. at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County. The sheriff's office says 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County lost...
Better Together Foundation set to host market event in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Better Together Foundation has a lot in store for Houston County. Founder of the program, Tiffaney Soto Forhan, announced that the program will host their third festival market Saturday, November 19. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can see vendors...
'I'll always be grateful': Macon man says Daybreak answered his prayer as shelter celebrates 10 years
MACON, Ga. — For 10 years, DePaul Daybreak USA has been giving Macon's homeless a helping hand. Tuesday, Daybreak celebrated its 10-year anniversary in a room full of city support. "Everybody on a first-time basis," Tim Almond said. Almond shared his story at the celebration Tuesday morning. He told...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0