Houston County, GA

13WMAZ

VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need

MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Families enjoy free movies at Peach County libraries

MACON, Ga. — In Fort Valley, you and the family can watch some movies for free. Peach County public libraries are teaming up to give families something to do for the holidays. Lesley Marise-Labonte attends Fort Valley Middle School. She and her family went to the Thomas Public Library...
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless

MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Pawn shop owner excited to have Warner Robins Christmas parade back on Watson Boulevard

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 64th annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade is coming back to Watson Boulevard on December 3. A bunch of people are really excited to have the parade back to the North side of town. The first stop, where the parade will start -- Commercial Circle. That's at Watson Boulevard and Davis Drive. Then, the parade will continue West, passing EZ Jewelry & Pawn, ending at the Houston Health Pavilion.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting

UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dies after wreck in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Jones County, according to the sheriff's office. They said it happened around 4 p.m. at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County. The sheriff's office says 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County lost...
JONES COUNTY, GA
