Kait 8
$60 million subdivision planned for Marion
MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - A new housing project is hoping to give communities in the Arkansas Delta a sigh of relief. Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc., has acquired 75 acres of land to develop a 188-home subdivision which will be named Brownstone Estates. Founded...
farmtalknews.com
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. Test. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross,...
Kait 8
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
Kait 8
Maurice’s opens in time for holiday shopping
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Black Friday just days away, Maurice’s is now open in Jonesboro. The clothing store, which was formerly located in The Mall at Turtle Creek, opened Tuesday at The Uptown, 2206 E. Highland Dr. According to a news release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
Kait 8
National report on maternal and infant health gives Arkansas; Missouri poor grades
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A recent report from the March of Dimes, an organization focused on improving the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature births, and infant mortality, shows the maternal and infant health crisis is worsening for all families. Arkansas and Missouri received poor grades with above-average...
Kait 8
Speed table creates headache for Jonesboro drivers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even though Main Street in Jonesboro has a speed limit of 25 mph, the city and local businesses have said they see people racing down the street. Now, the addition of the speed tables has drivers hitting the brakes. After new speed tables were installed on...
Kait 8
Arkansas governor declares Arkansas Turkey Week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With Thanksgiving nearing, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wanted to celebrate the week by doing something special. The outgoing leader announced Sunday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 26 as Arkansas Turkey Week. “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put...
mdmh-conway.com
Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas receive their badges
Pocahontas, Arkansas – More than 30 new law enforcement officials have received official certification to serve and protect. 47 men and women received their diplomas from the Black River Technical College Police Academy on Friday, November 18. In August, they started their training. All around the state, including Leachville,...
Kait 8
Construction begins on Jonesboro pocket park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new spot in downtown Jonesboro is looking to give people a little piece of green on the busy strip. A pocket park is being built on the corner of Union Street and Monroe Avenue, with the goal being to give people a space to take their lunch or get a break from shopping.
Kait 8
A-State to introduce new hands-on experience for agriculture students
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A donation from a national organization to Arkansas State University will give students the hands-on experience they have never had before. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Peco Foods donated $80,000 to the school to transform a barn into a modern broiler house where students can practice with poultry.
Kait 8
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire officials said a man trapped in a grain bin Tuesday morning has been rescued and is “awake and talking.”. Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Highway 140 near Etowah in Mississippi County. Just...
Washington Examiner
Bonus checks: Arkansas teachers to receive one-time $1,500 payments just in time for holidays
Arkansas teachers can expect a bonus check of $1,500 just in time for the holidays. The checks, approved in May, are aimed to provide relief for teachers working during the pandemic and transitioning to remote learning. The $1,500 bonus payments are targeted at Fort Smith Public Schools teachers, according to Talk Business.
Kait 8
Jonesboro sees outbreak amid flu case surge
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is seeing an outbreak of flu for the first time in a couple of years. Dr. Mark Wiggins, a primary care physician for St. Bernard’s, said they’ve seen more patients in the hospital, noting many of them being older or having chronic conditions.
Talk Business & Politics: New University of Arkansas chancellor and Arkansas Foodbank hunger relief efforts
The University of Arkansas’s historic decision and the CEO of Arkansas Foodbank talks about efforts to fight hunger are the focuses of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.
Kait 8
Hospital lights up ahead of the holidays
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital hosted its 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The tree lighting featured a reading of the Nativity Story by Pastor Jared Pickney, a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Arkansas State University Chancellor Todd Shields, and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
Kait 8
‘Live and let live’: Vigils in honor of Colorado shooting victims planned for NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Communities around the nation are gathering to honor five people killed in a shooting at an LGBTQIA+ bar in Colorado, including a group in Jonesboro. “The LGBTQIA+ community is a big family,” Organizer B King said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from here or from...
Kait 8
Finishing touches put on Christmas in the Park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews have been working for the past week getting Joe Mack Campbell Park in Jonesboro ready for Christmas in the Park. The drive-through light show allows families to go into the park and check out beautiful displays. Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas said the...
The pressure to park trucks costs us all money and makes a big mess
CADDO VALLEY, Ark. — The trucking industry is one of the largest employers in Arkansas and plays an outsized role in keeping the economy moving, but there's a problem building centered on when all those trucks have to stop. "Truck parking at night here in the city is huge,"...
KATV
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
