ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

$60 million subdivision planned for Marion

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - A new housing project is hoping to give communities in the Arkansas Delta a sigh of relief. Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc., has acquired 75 acres of land to develop a 188-home subdivision which will be named Brownstone Estates. Founded...
MARION, AR
farmtalknews.com

Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. Test. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town

CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
CHARLOTTE, AR
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Maurice’s opens in time for holiday shopping

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Black Friday just days away, Maurice’s is now open in Jonesboro. The clothing store, which was formerly located in The Mall at Turtle Creek, opened Tuesday at The Uptown, 2206 E. Highland Dr. According to a news release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Speed table creates headache for Jonesboro drivers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even though Main Street in Jonesboro has a speed limit of 25 mph, the city and local businesses have said they see people racing down the street. Now, the addition of the speed tables has drivers hitting the brakes. After new speed tables were installed on...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas governor declares Arkansas Turkey Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With Thanksgiving nearing, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wanted to celebrate the week by doing something special. The outgoing leader announced Sunday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 26 as Arkansas Turkey Week. “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put...
ARKANSAS STATE
mdmh-conway.com

Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas receive their badges

Pocahontas, Arkansas – More than 30 new law enforcement officials have received official certification to serve and protect. 47 men and women received their diplomas from the Black River Technical College Police Academy on Friday, November 18. In August, they started their training. All around the state, including Leachville,...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Construction begins on Jonesboro pocket park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new spot in downtown Jonesboro is looking to give people a little piece of green on the busy strip. A pocket park is being built on the corner of Union Street and Monroe Avenue, with the goal being to give people a space to take their lunch or get a break from shopping.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

A-State to introduce new hands-on experience for agriculture students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A donation from a national organization to Arkansas State University will give students the hands-on experience they have never had before. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Peco Foods donated $80,000 to the school to transform a barn into a modern broiler house where students can practice with poultry.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire officials said a man trapped in a grain bin Tuesday morning has been rescued and is “awake and talking.”. Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Highway 140 near Etowah in Mississippi County. Just...
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro sees outbreak amid flu case surge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is seeing an outbreak of flu for the first time in a couple of years. Dr. Mark Wiggins, a primary care physician for St. Bernard’s, said they’ve seen more patients in the hospital, noting many of them being older or having chronic conditions.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Hospital lights up ahead of the holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital hosted its 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The tree lighting featured a reading of the Nativity Story by Pastor Jared Pickney, a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Arkansas State University Chancellor Todd Shields, and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Finishing touches put on Christmas in the Park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews have been working for the past week getting Joe Mack Campbell Park in Jonesboro ready for Christmas in the Park. The drive-through light show allows families to go into the park and check out beautiful displays. Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas said the...
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy