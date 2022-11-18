ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels acquire Hunter Renfroe, send 3 pitchers to Brewers

The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers Tuesday night. Milwaukee received right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs, 72 RBIs and an .807 OPS in...
