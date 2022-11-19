Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Immerse yourself in autumn scenery and historic sites in Walpole, N.H.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Prentiss Bridge in Langdon, N.H. is the smallest covered bridge in the Granite State:. Distant Hill Garden and Nature Trail in Walpole, N.H. (507 March Hill Road) is the creation of Michael Nerrie, who opened his more 100-acre property on a hill to the public. The property features public walking trails, and on weekends in summer, his flowering gardens. More than 1.5 miles of the walking trails are wheelchair accessible.
Fire Damages 2 Vehicles, Garage, Trailer at Hampstead, NH House
Firefighters knocked down a pickup truck fire that spread to a trailer and a detached garage late Monday night in Hampstead. Hampstead firefighters responded to a home on Sandown Road just before midnight and found the fire also spread to a second vehicle, according to the department. Two lines for water allowed the fire to quickly be extinguished and not spread to the house. Mutual assistance from Danville and Salem to be canceled.
WCVB
Keene, N.H., offers comfort food, public art and live entertainment
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lindy's Diner in downtown Keene, N.H., has been a staple in the city for more than 60 years. Keene International Market is a food store selling hard-to-find products from more than 30 countries around the world. https://keeneinternationalmarket.com/. The Keene Mural Project features more than a half...
Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Vermont State Police looking for missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire
We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
thepulseofnh.com
Man Rescued From Merrimack River In Manchester
A man trying to elude first responders was eventually rescued from the Merrimack River in Manchester yesterday. Manchesterinklink.com reports arriving police officers and firefighters found the man at the base of the dam under the Amoskeag Bridge early in the afternoon. With help from staff from Manchester Mental Health the man was finally convinced to leave the river. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
WMUR.com
1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 13 to Nov. 19
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 13 to Nov 19. There were 143 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,164-square-foot home on Norfolk Street in Worcester that sold for $380,000.
Car crashes into building on Eastern Ave in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Eastern Avenue after a car crashed into a building Sunday morning.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House race's recount paused amid court proceedings; 5 others scheduled Monday
CONCORD, N.H. — Recounts continue in Concord to start the week as the balance of power in the New Hampshire House remains in question, but one race will not be decided yet. The recount for a Manchester Ward 6 seat is being postponed by Secretary of State David Scanlan to allow court proceedings between the state and the New Hampshire Democratic Party to play out.
WMUR.com
Rhode Island woman, her seeing-eye dog among thousands to graduate from Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people have new diplomas after graduating from Southern New Hampshire University, including Heather Schey and her seeing-eye dog Asher. Schey and Asher both donned regalia and crossed the stage together during one of three ceremonies held Saturday at the SNHU Arena. "This moment means...
WMUR.com
Strafford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
DOVER, N.H. — A Strafford woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car last week, and officials say criminal charges are possible. Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said the woman, a pedestrian, was hit either on or near First Crown Point Road in Strafford. He said witnesses and everyone involved in the crash have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.
mynbc5.com
Driver airlifted after crash into parked cars in Newfane
NEWFANE, Vt. — A driver was seriously injured on Sunday following a crash in Newfane. Vermont State Police said 21-year-old Benjamin Stone, of West Townshend, was driving on Route 30 around midnight when his car went off the road and crashed into two parked cars in a driveway. Police...
nbcboston.com
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
Windsor Central Unified Union School District a step closer to possible name change
The district, a product of Act 46 supervisory union mergers, is considering a name that’s less of a mouthful. Its student population hails from Woodstock, Barnard, Bridgewater, Pomfret, Reading, Killington and Plymouth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windsor Central Unified Union School District a step closer to possible name change.
NECN
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls
A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
Comments / 0