DOVER, N.H. — A Strafford woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car last week, and officials say criminal charges are possible. Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said the woman, a pedestrian, was hit either on or near First Crown Point Road in Strafford. He said witnesses and everyone involved in the crash have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.

STRAFFORD, NH ・ 9 HOURS AGO