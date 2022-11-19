ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire County, NH

Immerse yourself in autumn scenery and historic sites in Walpole, N.H.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Prentiss Bridge in Langdon, N.H. is the smallest covered bridge in the Granite State:. Distant Hill Garden and Nature Trail in Walpole, N.H. (507 March Hill Road) is the creation of Michael Nerrie, who opened his more 100-acre property on a hill to the public. The property features public walking trails, and on weekends in summer, his flowering gardens. More than 1.5 miles of the walking trails are wheelchair accessible.
WALPOLE, NH
Fire Damages 2 Vehicles, Garage, Trailer at Hampstead, NH House

Firefighters knocked down a pickup truck fire that spread to a trailer and a detached garage late Monday night in Hampstead. Hampstead firefighters responded to a home on Sandown Road just before midnight and found the fire also spread to a second vehicle, according to the department. Two lines for water allowed the fire to quickly be extinguished and not spread to the house. Mutual assistance from Danville and Salem to be canceled.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Keene, N.H., offers comfort food, public art and live entertainment

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lindy's Diner in downtown Keene, N.H., has been a staple in the city for more than 60 years. Keene International Market is a food store selling hard-to-find products from more than 30 countries around the world. https://keeneinternationalmarket.com/. The Keene Mural Project features more than a half...
KEENE, NH
Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire

We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
EPPING, NH
Man Rescued From Merrimack River In Manchester

A man trying to elude first responders was eventually rescued from the Merrimack River in Manchester yesterday. Manchesterinklink.com reports arriving police officers and firefighters found the man at the base of the dam under the Amoskeag Bridge early in the afternoon. With help from staff from Manchester Mental Health the man was finally convinced to leave the river. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
MANCHESTER, NH
1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Strafford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

DOVER, N.H. — A Strafford woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car last week, and officials say criminal charges are possible. Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said the woman, a pedestrian, was hit either on or near First Crown Point Road in Strafford. He said witnesses and everyone involved in the crash have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.
STRAFFORD, NH
Driver airlifted after crash into parked cars in Newfane

NEWFANE, Vt. — A driver was seriously injured on Sunday following a crash in Newfane. Vermont State Police said 21-year-old Benjamin Stone, of West Townshend, was driving on Route 30 around midnight when his car went off the road and crashed into two parked cars in a driveway. Police...
NEWFANE, VT
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food

Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
SALEM, NH
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls

A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
NEWFANE, VT

