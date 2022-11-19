Judge grants motion to preserve evidence after Kenneth Smith execution called off due to inability to gain access to sufficient veins

Read full article on original website
Supreme Court to deliver judgment in indyref2 case
The UK’s highest court is set to deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum.A panel of five justices is expected to deliver its decision at 9.45am on Wednesday.The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.Judgment will be handed down in the case UKSC 2022/0098 - Reference by the Lord Advocate -...
KTVZ
Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down — despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury. The Justice Department notified a federal appeals court that Smith...
KTVZ
Appeals court is dubious of Trump’s arguments for special master review of Mar-a-Lago search
A panel of federal appeals court judges — all appointed by Republican presidents — on Tuesday were dubious of former President Donald Trump‘s arguments for why the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago required a special master to review the materials that were seized. During 40 minutes of...
KTVZ
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is trying to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states moved to intervene in legal proceedings surrounding the public health rule referred to as Title 42. The rule uses emergency authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s set to end on December 21, potentially upending border enforcement. The states argue they’ll suffer “irreparable harm” if Title 42 ends. Immigrant rights’ groups have argued that the use of Title 42 unjustly harms people fleeing persecution.
KTVZ
Court seems skeptical of Trump claims in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court appears deeply skeptical that former President Donald Trump was entitled to a review by an independent arbiter of documents seized in an FBI search of his Florida estate. The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, including two Trump appointees, repeatedly suggested Trump was seeking special treatment in having a so-called special master conduct an independent inspection of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
KTVZ
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced for fraud and tax crimes convictions
Reality TV Stars Julie and Todd Chrisley were sentenced to prison in federal court Monday. The “Chrisley Knows Best” couple were found guilty in June of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, CNN previously reported. In addition, they were found guilty of several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court order upends Bucks County central DUI court plan
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has derailed pending plans to create a new central court that would hear all driving under the influence cases in the county at its Doylestown Justice Center. In a recent order, the state’s highest court clarified that counties seeking to create new specialized minor judiciary courts...
