Music fest organizers must now meet with residents before event, park district says

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Promoters who want to hold big music festivals or other events in Chicago parks will now have to meet with community members beforehand.

The Chicago Park District now says it will issue provisional permits for events that generate 10,000 or more people. Superintendent Rosa Escareño says in order to finalize the permit, the organizers will have to meet with residents to outline their plans.

The new requirement comes after residents in Little Village and Lawndale raised objections to big music festivals in Douglass Park for being too disruptive.

Escareño said the park district heard the community concerns and wanted to bring more transparency to the process.

She vowed that park officials will make sure those meetings take place between event organizers and locals.

