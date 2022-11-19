Judge Allows Saturday Voting in Georgia Senate Runoff

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Georgia voters will be able to cast a ballot the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the state’s contentious Senate runoff race, a judge ruled Friday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox’s ruling is a win for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign, who advocated for opening polling places Nov. 26. The ruling reverses a decision by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to skip over the day due to state law. Democrats, including Warnock, had sued to force state officials to allow early voting that day, arguing that prohibiting voting would mean voters are “deprived of their right to vote during the advance voting period permitted by Georgia law.” Warnock hailed the judge’s ruling at a rally at Georgia Tech late Friday. “Obviously, I think it was the right call. We should want every eligible voter to have an opportunity to vote, and not having Saturday voting disproportionately impacts working-class people in an adverse way,” he was quoted saying by The Washington Post.