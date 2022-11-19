ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge Allows Saturday Voting in Georgia Senate Runoff

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Georgia voters will be able to cast a ballot the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the state’s contentious Senate runoff race, a judge ruled Friday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox’s ruling is a win for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign, who advocated for opening polling places Nov. 26. The ruling reverses a decision by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to skip over the day due to state law. Democrats, including Warnock, had sued to force state officials to allow early voting that day, arguing that prohibiting voting would mean voters are “deprived of their right to vote during the advance voting period permitted by Georgia law.” Warnock hailed the judge’s ruling at a rally at Georgia Tech late Friday. “Obviously, I think it was the right call. We should want every eligible voter to have an opportunity to vote, and not having Saturday voting disproportionately impacts working-class people in an adverse way,” he was quoted saying by The Washington Post.

Denise Neve
4d ago

Congratulations, Georgia. You just elected a man who tried to run over his estranged wife, and should be imprisoned for it, to represent you. Well done, meatheads!

Chris McKenzie
3d ago

they should allow it a lot of people can't miss work they work Monday through Friday so I'm glad the judge said it was okay what difference does it make if you vote on Saturday anyway or even Sunday

