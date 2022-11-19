ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

UTRGV expansion of spirit program: Football, swimming, more housing

By Marlane Reyna
 4 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley’s plan to bring football to the Valley was given the green light, but that’s not all that’s in store for the university.

“I have no words to explain how excited we all are and just how much fun is going to be.” UTRGV sophomore Briana Garcia told ValleyCentral. “I believe it’s important for the RGV because it’s also helping make a difference in the university and make us stand out more as a whole,” Garcia said.

Last year, UTRGV students voted in support of a fee increase in order to create more programs.

“This increase would help fund the expansion of spirit programs, marching bands, because we’re going to have on both campuses, women’s swimming, and diving, and football,” said Guy Bailey, UTRGV President.

The expansion includes more housing in Brownsville and Edinburg.

“It’s really exciting having an expansion in our program. We’re going to get new members from both campuses, so hopefully more people from all across the Valley will be able to participate with us,” said Bianca Gonzalez, a UTRGV Junior.

The fee increase won’t be seen until next year for the 2023-2024 academic year, but the enthusiasm is already showing.

“I just think it’s so exciting to be able to be a part of history and just be able to see the university as a whole, just change, and become something so much better,” Garcia said.

The price difference went from $15 per credit hour to $26.25  per credit hour, each student could pay an additional $315 dollars per semester.

