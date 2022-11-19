ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG appoints special counsel, Trump blasts ‘witch hunt’

By Andrew Dorn
 4 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday to oversee two separate Justice Department investigations involving former President Donald Trump.

The special counsel will assess whether criminal charges are warranted in connection with the handling of classified documents at Mar-A-Lago, and will also oversee aspects of the DOJ investigation into Trump’s role leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a speech Friday night, Trump assailed the Biden administration as “egregiously corrupt” and called it a “horrendous abuse of power — the latest in a long list of witch hunts.” You can watch the speech in the player below.

The appointment comes just days after Trump formally announced his third consecutive bid for the White House. Garland said that announcement, and the expectation that President Joe Biden will run again, led him to take extra precautions to ensure impartiality.

“Such an appointment underscores the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” said Garland.

Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a longtime prosecutor and former head of the Justice Department’s public integrity section, to serve as special counsel.

“I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any prosecutions that may result from them, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice,” Smith said Friday. “The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch.”

Although Smith will now take over both criminal investigations, Garland will ultimately decide whether to bring charges.

Trump called the appointment “disgraceful” and said it was part of a “never ending Witch Hunt” on his social media platform, Truth Social.

During his speech Monday night, Trump said he’d already cooperated with multiple jurisdictions investigating him and the lack of charges proves he’s “one of the most honest and innocent people ever in our country.”

Legal experts told NewsNation this week they expect the investigations to continue despite Trump’s run for office.

This story will continue to be updated. Please check back for updates.

The Independent

Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony

Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

“Cowardly”: Legal experts slam Garland for punting to special counsel after Trump announcement

Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to appoint a special counsel to determine whether to prosecute former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports. Garland is set to announce the special counsel on Friday, three days after Trump announced his presidential bid, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump reportedly announced his run so early because he believed it would make it harder for the Justice Department to prosecute him without it seeming political.
The Hill

Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of...
The Independent

Conservatives complain about Trump special counsel wife’s links to Michelle Obama

Conservatives are furious after it was revealed that the wife of the prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether Donald Trump will face any criminal charges is apparently a Democratic donor who was involved in a documentary about Michelle Obama.Jack Smith, a career prosecutor at the Justice Department, was tapped by Mr Garland to make the decision regarding Mr Trump’s legal fate earlier this month. It notably followed the announcement by Mr Trump that he would seek the White House a third time.Now, it’s been revealed through media reports that Katy Chevigny, Mr Smith’s wife, was...
GEORGIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Special counsel could mean years of legal trouble for Trump

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel in the investigation into Donald Trump could mean trouble for years to come, according to a criminal defense attorney. In an interview with “NewsNation Prime,” Mark Reichel said even if a Republican takes the White...
FLORIDA STATE
